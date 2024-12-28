It’s been more than a year since the release of Spider-Man 2, the third installment of Playstation and Insomniac's video game series following Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, provided what many would say is the best adaptation of Venom outside of the comics (sorry Tom Hardy). Hot Toys is helping to commemorate the gooey symbiote, who uses Harry Osborn (Graham Phillips) instead of Eddie Brock as a host in an unconventional story turn, by releasing a new Venom figure based on his appearance in the hit PS5 video game, showing him achieving full symbiosis by using his body as an array of weapons. Hot Toys even feature figures for Peter Parker (Yuri Lowenthal) and Miles Morales (Nadji Jeter) in the first images for Venom, showing him facing off against his two arch nemesis.

This isn’t the first time Hot Toys has gone to the Spider-Man well lately; a few weeks ago, the company unveiled a new figure of Peter Parker based on his appearance at the end of the video game when he inherits the Anti-Venom suit after Miles and Mr. Negative (Stephen Oyoung) clear the remaining symbiote out of his system. Hot Toys also collaborated with Sony's hit animated movie franchise to release a new figure of Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), aka Spider-Man 2099, from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which came not long after it was reported that the final installment, Beyond the Spider-Verse, wouldn’t be coming until at least 2026. Hot Toys also recently showcased a new figure for Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man based on his appearance in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Will ‘Spider-Man 2’ Get Any DLC or a Sequel?

Insomniac has not officially announced any DLC for Spider-Man 2, nor a sequel to the game. This is a bit of a surprise considering the end teased the appearance of Chameleon, who is also the brother of Kraven the Hunter (Jim Pirri), while also setting up Carnage (Chad Doreck) to be a major player either in DLC or in a future game. It's also important to remember that Insomniac Games was hacked earlier this year, which also may have caused either a DLC or sequel to be delayed, if not canceled entirely. Fans do still have a Wolverine game from Insomniac to look forward to, which has not yet nailed down an official release date.

Venom’s Spider-Man 2 Hot Toys figure is not yet available for pre-order. The game Spider-Man 2 is available on Playstation 5 and PC. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for more coverage of all the latest toys and collectibles.