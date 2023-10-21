Marvel fans have anxiously waited five years for Spider-Man 2 and the weekend is finally here. The hit sequel to Insomniac's open world masterpiece has swung onto store shelves to a ton of critical praise. The most exciting part of the new game is the introduction of Venom who’s being voiced by horror legend Tony Todd. If that’s not enough Venom for you then you’re in luck as Sideshow Collectibles has just unveiled their newest Hot Toys figure for the popular Marvel villain based on their appearance in Spider-Man 2.

Standing at an insane 21 inches tall, this 1:6 scale figure has to be one of the largest Sideshow has ever produced. Especially when you put Venom next to both Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ Spider-Man Hot Toy figures from the game. This version of Venom’s a hulking beast with a giant white spider-symbol across their chest. The figure itself comes with two interchangeable head sculpts, six different tongues, four symbiote tendrils, and 3 pairs of interchangeable hands. Venom also has 20 points of articulation and a figure stand featuring the stylish Spider-Man 2 logo.

Spider-Man 2 takes place after the events of Spider-Man: Miles Morales and sees the two Spider-Men now working together as a team. That’s not going to be easy as Kraven the Hunter has come to town for his wild hunt while Venom has taken Peter down this universe’s own version of the black suit saga. Miles and Peter’s friendship will be tested as the latter deals with his new scary transformation that has heightened his traumas like the recent loss of Aunt May.

Tony Todd Makes Venom Scarier Than Ever

Although Venom has been scary in the comics for three decades now and has been portrayed well in shows like The Spectacular Spider-Man, Marvel fans have been dying for a great adaptation outside the comic book page for over a decade. Spider-Man 2’s giving us that with Todd’s fear inducing voice. With horror films like Candyman under his belt, the actor brings an eerie sense of dread to the character that hasn’t been felt before. That’s even before you get to the dark themes of addiction that’s usually tied to the villain.

Spider-Man 2 is available worldwide on the PlayStation 5. However, in between play sessions, you can pre-order your Venom Hot Toys figure on Sideshow’s website.