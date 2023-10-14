The Big Picture Sony and Marvel's highly anticipated game, Spider-Man 2, sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up to take on new threats and an expanding rogues gallery.

It's fair to say that Sony and Marvel's upcoming PlayStation 5 release Spider-Man 2 is one of the most eagerly anticipated games of this generation, as Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to take on a new threat — and it's the one fans have been waiting for. The sequel to 2018's PlayStation 4 masterpiece, Spider-Man, the sequel sees the pair, who are both very aware of each other's secret identities now, facing the dual struggle of juggling their personal lives with their superhero duties, and an expanding rogues gallery including Kraven the Hunter, Lizard and, most intriguingly, Venom.

For film fans as well as video game fans, there's a new addition to the cast in the shape of Tony Todd, the horror icon who brought to life the title character in the famous and beloved Candyman series, including the most recent iteration of the franchise in last year's legacy sequel of the same name. Todd will be taking on the role of Venom, arguably Spider-Man's most famous nemesis and that incredible voice will be taking over the alien symbiote.

One of the game's stars, Yuri Lowenthal, returns as Peter Parker and has been speaking with Collider's Mike Thomas to talk about the thrill of working with the legendary Todd, having been let in on the potential casting by the Senior Creative Director at Insomniac Games, Bryan Intihar, including that immortal like in audio form, stating "We are Venom."

"Before I knew Tony was cast, we were at a Pcap [performance and motion capture] session, and Bryan Intihar comes up to me, and he's like, 'Hey, I wanna play something for you,' and he was all like secretive about it. I'm like, 'Whoa, what's going on?' We went to a corner, he pulled out his phone, and he pressed play, and I heard Tony's voice. It was just a couple of lines, and one of them was definitely the iconic, 'We are Venom.' My jaw dropped open, and he looked at me, and he's like, 'I know, right? I think we're getting Tony Todd for Venom.' And I said, 'Well, now you have to because this is all I want.'"

Lowenthal Calls Todd "The Coolest Guy Out There"

Thomas noted that, once the voice is heard, it cannot be unheard, and you almost will it into happening. For Lowenthal, the thrill of working with such an acclaimed actor in a pivotal role was a career highlight, having just worked alongside him in Dota: Dragon's Blood, and an even bigger thrill in that the man himself is an elite-level human being.

"Anybody who heard it immediately got excited, and having just worked with Tony on something else right before then, I also got excited because I would get to hang with Tony again," Lowenthal enthused. "You know, contrary to the characters that he plays, generally, he is one of the kindest, most open, the coolest guys out there. So, I got to look forward to that, as well. When you first meet Tony, you have to sort of get over what you know of all the characters he's played and his whole career to sort of step past that, you know, just being intimidated stage when you first meet Tony."

Spider-Man 2 releases exclusively on PlayStation 5 on October 20.