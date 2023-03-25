2023 is another huge year for comic book properties. Not just on the big screen, but in the video game industry as well. On the Marvel side of the equation the biggest thing on comic book fans’ radar is the PlayStation 5 exclusive game from Insomniac Games, Spider-Man 2. The sequel to the hit 2018 game and its spin-off Spider-Man: Miles Morales, will once again continue the adventures of Yuri Lowenthal’s Peter Parker and Nadji Jeter’s Miles Morales. Now, to hype up this web slinging sequel even more, Hasbro has announced their new Spider-Man 2 Miles Marvel Legend figure.

The six-inch figure sees Miles in his classic black in red outfit that he wore in his self-titled spin-off and the upcoming sequel. Unlike with Peter’s Spidey suit which features a unique layer of white throughout his iconic red and blue color scheme, Miles looks very much like how he appears in the comics in this game universe. The figure also comes with seven accessories including interchangeable hands. Of course, you have the web shooting variety, but Miles also has unique powers of his own that Peter doesn’t have. Mainly “Venom Blast” which is an electroshock that gives Miles an edge in combat. Venom Blast effects pieces will be included with the figure. However, the best part of the accessories is Spider-Cat which was introduced in Mile’s spin-off game. This famous feline crime fighter doesn’t come with their Spidey mask, but they’re still as cute as ever. One of the best parts of the spin-off was Mile’s unlockable costume that let you swing around New York with Spider-Cat in your backpack.

What We Know About Spider-Man 2 So Far

While there’s still a lot of unknowns about Spider-Man 2’s plot at this time, the sequel will be paying off the spin-off’s post credit scene in a big way by introducing Venom who’s voiced by horror legend Tony Todd. While the original teaser trailer for the sequel had both Spider-Men fighting together, this will be a single player focused game just like its predecessor. However, the reason why the first game worked so well is that, besides the amazing open world gameplay, it featured a wonderful and emotional character driven story. It’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever written and Mile’s spin-off also packed a lot of satisfying dramatic punch. If Spider-Man 2 can do for Venom what Insomniac did for Doc Ock and The Tinkerer, Marvel fans are in for another epic superhero treat. With Miles’ cinematic return right around the corner in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse this June, it’s an amazing time to be a Spider-Man fan.

Image via Hasbro

When Does Spider-Man 2 Release?

Spider-Man 2 doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, but it will debut sometime in the fall of 2023. While gamers anxiously wait for the Web-Head’s sequel, you can preview Miles’ new Marvel Legends figure down below. The figure is going up for pre-order Thursday, March 23 and will retail for $24.99. You can also catch up with Insomniac's Spider-Verse with Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales which are both available now on PS4, PS5, and PC.