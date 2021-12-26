Believe it or not, it’s been almost 20 years since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man swung through theaters and into our hearts and told the origin story of our favorite wall-crawler. This was back in simpler times, before the existence of a complex and intertwined Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tackling such a famous comic book character back then was nowhere near as common as it is today, making its execution and critical reception all the more important for the future of superhero movies.

Based on the comic book characters created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in the 1960s, Spider-Man follows academically gifted and socially awkward high school student, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), whose life is forever changed after he is bitten by a radioactive spider on a class trip. His body transforms into muscle, his senses heighten, and he’s able to climb walls and shoot webs, much like a spider can. Throughout the film, Peter does his best to hide his identity as Spider-Man from the public and tries to understand his new powers, all while navigating the already stressful and confusing time that comes with being a teenager. He has a crush on Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), who happens to be dating his best friend, Harry (James Franco), and must protect everyone from Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), the latest threat to hit New York City. The movie was a box office success, becoming the first ever movie to reach $100 million in one weekend and was at the time, the highest-grossing comic book movie.

Here’s a look at the cast of the 2002 Spider-Man and what they’ve been up to since spending time with the web-slinger.

Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire)

Tobey Maguire was an excellent fit for the titular role of Spider-Man and his alter-ego, Peter Parker, the smart, shy, sweet, high school student who gets bitten by a genetically-altered spider on a field trip at Columbia University. His relatively uneventful life with his Aunt May and Uncle Ben gets a sudden shakeup when he develops new spider-like powers and makes it his responsibility to protect the city he loves from enemies all whilst pining after the love of his life, Mary Jane.

Maguire went on to star as Spidey in the franchise’s sequels Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3. He also played the lead role in the Oscar-nominated film Seabiscuit, Nick Carraway in The Great Gatsby opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan, and acted alongside Kristen Wiig in the IFC comedy series The Spoils of Babylon. He recently wrapped filming on Damien Chazelle’s upcoming film Babylon starring Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde, Margot Robbie, and Jean Smart, and will play Nic in the comedy-mystery series Extrapolations coming out in 2022. And perhaps, we will be able to see him shoot more webs in the not-too-distant future…

Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst)

For Peter, no one is as perfect as his long-time crush, neighbor, and classmate Mary Jane Watson. Unfortunately for him, Mary is first dating school bully Flash Thompson (Joe Manganiello) and then Peter's best friend, Harry Osborn. She lives with her abusive father and is focused on making it as an actress after graduation. To help make ends meet in between auditions, she works as a waitress at the Moondance Diner, a fact she hides from the wealthy Harry who she thinks will look down upon her for working in a menial job.

Actress Kirsten Dunst has built an impressive career since playing the red-headed MJ in the Spider-Man movies, starring in projects such as Melancholia, the Fargo television series, Hidden Figures, the (sadly) short-lived Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida, and period piece The Beguiled with frequent collaborator Sofia Coppola. Now she can be seen in Jane Campion’s new film The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and her real-life partner Jesse Plemons which is now streaming on Netflix.

Norman Osborn/Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe)

This movie features Green Goblin, one of Spidey’s earliest and most iconic villains. Willem Dafoe plays scientist and Oscorp CEO Norman Osborn, a man that Peter greatly admires. Norman and Peter develop an academic bond which frustrates Harry, who is Norman's son and nowhere near as smart as his father or best friend. He becomes a violent and destructive man once he suffers through an Oscorp experiment that goes very wrong. He wears and uses advanced technology to hunt down Spider-Man, who turned down an invitation to collaborate with his new and evil identity.

Dafoe is one of the most respected actors working today, recently earning Oscar nominations for his work in The Florida Project and for playing Vincent van Gogh in At Eternity’s Gate (bringing his Oscar nominations count to four). Additional projects he’s since acted in include Inside Man, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Aquaman, The Lighthouse, and The French Dispatch. He can currently be seen in Guillermo del Toro’s remake of the carnival fantasy film Nightmare Alley with Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett and reprising his role as the Green Goblin in the Tom Holland-lead Spider-Man: No Way Home. He has 6 projects in development, including Robert Eggers’ The Northman and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Harry Osborn (James Franco)

Harry Osborn is the son of wealthy scientist and businessman Norman Osborn, is Peter Parker’s best friend, and Mary Jane’s boyfriend (for a while). Much to his father’s disappointment, Harry lacks any interest in school and is unsure of his plans post-graduation. He’s a bit ashamed of his wealthy upbringing, which further annoys his father, and alienates him from the rest of his classmates.

Franco has gone on to play Oz in Oz the Great and Powerful, a version of himself in This Is the End and The Night Before, Hugh Hefner in Lovelace, Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist, and Aron Ralston in 127 Hours, a performance which earned him an Oscar nomination. He’s also had a recurring role in Angie Tribeca and a lead role in the HBO series The Deuce. He directed and stars in the upcoming The Long Home with Josh Hartnett and Ashton Kutcher.

Uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson)

No one means more to Peter than his Uncle Ben and Aunt May, the two family members who have raised and cared for him for most of his life. Ben speaks the legendary words “With great power comes great responsibility” to Peter that will propel and guide the hero as he uses his new abilities to protect the city. His untimely death haunts and fuels Peter, serving as a reminder to not take your loved ones for granted and to protect those closest to you.

Actor Cliff Robertson passed away in 2011, with Spider-Man 3 being the last film he appeared in (through flashbacks) before his retirement. He won an Oscar for his performance in the 1968 film Charly.

Aunt May (Rosemary Harris)

Aunt May is a moral compass in Peter’s ever-changing life, and one of the people he treasures the most. Following the sudden death of her husband, Ben, Peter becomes increasingly protective of her. She’s also the victim of a brutal attack by the Green Goblin.

Rosemary Harris is a critically acclaimed English actress who's been nominated for an Oscar and has won an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tony. Her impressive career has earned her a total of 9 Tony nominations along with the Lifetime Achievement in Theatre Award. She recently played Janet Fraser, the mother of Hugh Grant’s character in the HBO limited series, The Undoing.

J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons)

"Parker!" J. Jonah Jameson is the cigar-toting, newspaper flinging, angry boss of the popular newspaper the Daily Bugle. He hires Peter as a freelance photographer due to his uncanny ability to secure phenomenal pictures of Spider-Man (whom Jameson deems as a “criminal” and “vigilante and public menace”). When he’s not yelling at someone in the office, he’s rejecting calls from his wife, barking orders, and being financially stingy.

Actor J.K. Simmons won an Oscar for his performance in Whiplash and has appeared in numerous projects including Juno, The Accountant, Ride the Eagle, The Meddler, and La La Land. He’s had recurring roles in series such as Veronica Mars, Archer, The Simpsons, Defending Jacob, and Goliath. Currently, he’s the voice of Omni-Man in Invincible, plays William Frawley in Being the Ricardos, and is reprising his role as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He has 5 projects lined up, including Batgirl in which he plays Commissioner Gordon.

Flash Thompson (Joe Manganiello)

Peter’s high school bully is the hulking Flash Thompson, who Peter notoriously (and accidentally) whips a full tray of cafeteria food all over during lunch while he’s trying to get a grip on his web powers. This leads to a fist fight between Peter and Flash in the hallway that grabs the attention of his classmates, particularly, Mary Jane, and helps Peter prove that, with his new spidey powers, he is not the guy you want to mess with.

Spider-Man was only Joe Manganiello’s second acting credit. Since his early days harassing the web-head, Manganiello has had recurring roles in One Tree Hill, How I Met Your Mother, and True Blood, and is one of the main characters in the Magic Mike franchise. He’s currently filming the Army of the Dead spin-off series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Betty Brant (Elizabeth Banks)

Though she doesn’t have much screen time, Betty Brant is a character in the comics and movies that should not be overlooked. She’s the personal secretary (and practical doormat) to J. Jonah Jameson, who is constantly being summoned and shewed away. She knows the Daily Bugle inside and out, and though he probably wouldn’t want to admit it, Jameson would be utterly lost without her.

Since donning the perfect brunette bob in the Spider-Man movies, Elizabeth Banks has been busy acting, directing, and producing. She’s had recurring roles in 30 Rock, Scrubs, Modern Family, and Mrs. America, played acapella announcer Gail in the Pitch Perfect franchise, Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games, and Wyldstyle in The Lego Movie films. In addition to starring in the upcoming movies Call Jane and Signal Hill, she’s directing Cocaine Bear which features Keri Russell and Ray Liotta.

Ring Announcer (Bruce Campbell)

"The Human Spider? That's it? That's the best ya got? Oh, that sucks." That’s what the ring announcer at the underground wrestling tournament says when he hears the character name that Peter Parker's come up with for himself. Newly minted with his arachnid abilities, Peter wears a clumsy and baggy makeshift costume to a wrestling event he signed up for in an attempt to win some cash. When the announcer asks for his wrestling name, Peter mutters “The Human Spider” much to the announcer’s disgust. Thankfully, he bellows “Spider-Man” into the microphone, giving Peter the name we’ve come to love. Actor Bruce Campbell is best known for playing Ash in the cult-favorite Ash vs Evil Dead series but pops up in an assortment of projects including A.P. Bio, Fargo, Burn Notice, Psych, and Tangled: The Series.

Bonesaw McGraw (Randy Savage)

And who might be Peter’s wrestling opponent? That would be the intense, gravelly-voiced Bonesaw McGraw, played by real-life wrestler Randy Savage. Bonesaw might just be the most tragic character in the franchise, as explained in a recent article by Collider’s own Vinnie Mancuso. In an epic cage match, The Human Spider (ahem, Spider-Man) unexpectedly takes down McGraw with his newfound powers. Randy Savage performed under the moniker “Macho Man” and was known for his career with the World Wrestling Federation. He passed away in 2011.

