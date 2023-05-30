2002's Spider-Man had, at long last, brought the wildly popular superhero to life onscreen. Fellow Marvel alum X-Men beat the web-slinger to the silver screen by two years. Still, Sam Raimi's epic superhero flick, arguably, really put the current Golden Age of superhero films into high gear. One of the many memorable scenes in the film occurs shortly after Peter (Tobey Maguire) gets his powers. It happens in the school cafeteria and starts with Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) slipping on some spilled juice. Peter not only prevents Mary Jane from hitting the floor but catches all the food that went flying on the food tray as they fall back down. You could hardly tell the amazing feat was CGI. Only it wasn't. That was pure Tobey Maguire skillz. And it only took 156 takes.

That's right. The iconic Spider-man scene took 156 takes to get right. 156 times that food was dropped from above. 156 times that Kirsten Dunst "slipped" in the juice. 156 times Maguire had to catch her. It sounds insane, and it's hard to make a case that it isn't. Until you remember the auteur behind the camera. Sam Raimi is a big proponent of practical effects in his films, bringing a natural feel to his work that can get lost in CGI-heavy movies. It's definitely one of the most positive elements in Raimi's work, but the downside to that commitment is the reliance on everything falling into place. And in this case, everything that was falling was most assuredly not in place.

Why Did This 'Spider-Man' Scene Take 156 Takes?

Image via Sony Pictures

Unconfirmed reports indicate they were going to do the scene digitally, until someone came up with the idea of standing above the camera and dropping all that stuff, hoping it landed right. It may have been Raimi, or another crew member, but regardless Raimi didn't need convincing, becoming insistent upon performing the feat au naturel. The studio, Sony, was far less enamored with the idea. Nevertheless, Raimi and company took up the challenge. On the DVD commentary of the film, Kirsten Dunst would go on record about the only piece of "trickery" involved in the shot, commenting, "Not CGI, by the way, that's all Tobey, which is pretty impressive. They used sticky glue stuff to stick his hand to the tray." There is no record to say how close they came to success for any of the first 155, nor if there was one successful take that was ruined by the sheer amazement and jubilation of the moment. It would take an agonizing 16 hours before finally achieving their goal during take number 156.

Over those 16 hours Raimi was engaged in a fight with Sony over whether to even keep the scene in the movie. Allegedly, Sony felt that the scene was far too time-consuming, and required too many resources to get right. But Raimi stuck to his guns, unwilling to see that painstaking, 16-hour marathon shoot be all for naught. Looking at the film now, it is definitely hard to argue with Raimi's choice. CGI wouldn't have done the scene justice, and although the CGI effects used were fantastic for the time, there are a few dodgy visual effects scattered throughout the film that haven't aged well. It remains unlikely that Sony would admit they were wrong, however.

156 Takes Is a Lot, But Other Films Have Done Worse

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

However Sam Raimi got the cast and crew through those 16 hours straight for one take is amazing, but the most amazing part of it is how there doesn't appear to be one person involved with the filming that day that has a bad thing to say about it. Pleased they got it, yes. Stunned they got it? Absolutely. But ticked off to such a degree by the experience that they gave up on film altogether, taking literally every opportunity available to deride Raimi and place a curse on him and his loved ones eternally? Not one. For a scene that is among the most ever for its number of takes, that is pretty remarkable.

That is not the case with other scenes that have required multiple takes to complete. Billy Wilder and actor Tony Curtis were driven mad by Marilyn Monroe on the set of Some Like It Hot, and not how you would expect. The actress could not remember her lines, requiring 47 takes to simply say, "It's Me, Sugar". Curtis even went so far as to liken the actress to Adolf Hitler. It took two days and 99 takes to nail the argument between Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) and his girlfriend Erica (Rooney Mara) in The Social Network.

The record for most takes with no dialogue is held by Charlie Chaplin's City Lights, a scene which drove co-star Virginia Cherrill to the edge with 342 takes until Chaplin was satisfied with the shot of his iconic character The Tramp buying a flower from Cherrill. Stanley Kubrick was a notorious perfectionist - and just kind of an ass - as he took 95 takes of Tom Cruise walking through a door in Eyes Wide Shut, and infamously "broke" actress Shelley Duvall, turning her off of acting after an emotionally abusive, record-setting scene that took 127 takes. Even that pales to a reported 2,900 takes for the shuttlecock game scene in Jackie Chan's 1982 film Dragon Lord (although the book "Kung Fu Cult Masters" places the number between 190 and 2,900).

The tray scene, even without the astounding number of takes to get right, is still a memorable moment from a game-changing film, a "meet-cute" between Peter and the girl he's been pining for forever. It's one that sets up the breadth of Peter's new powers, the one that kindles the smallest of sparks between Peter and Mary Jane, and one that proves Raimi has an exceptional creative vision, as he's proven over and again with his body of work. It's also the scene that Maguire can put on his resume if he ever chooses to ditch acting and go on America's Got Talent. Let's see Howard Stern rain on that parade.