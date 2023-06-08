Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is here and it’s winning the box office and audiences' hearts alike. The stunning animation, a diverse array of characters, and Miles’ (voiced by Shameik Moore) heroics have elevated the movie to new heights worthy of all the praise it's receiving. Funko has now unveiled a new Pop! featuring Spider-Man 2099 aka Miguel O’Hara (voiced by Oscar Isaac) to celebrate the second adventure in the Spider-Verse.

The new figure is approximately 3.75 inches tall and takes on the likeness of the character from the movie complete with his signature blue suit with red lines. The collection also features characters like Spider-Man India, Spider-Punk, a translucent version of Miles Morales which has sold out already, Spider-Byte, Spider-Woman, Gwen Stacy, and more. The Pops! will certainly make a valuable addition to any collection.

After the Oscar win of its predecessor, Across the Spider-Verse has fans and critics’ attention and the feature did not disappoint. The new movie caters to over 200 animation styles unique to each character and each universe that’s featured in the movie. The new set of Spider-People is inspiring as well as carefully crafted to represent the universe and culture they belong to.

The Numerous Easter Eggs in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The movie has garnered much appreciation for its attention to detail and epic sequences and unique depiction of different universes — and it has more Easter Eggs than one can find with amazing callbacks from other Spider-Man properties to evoke both nostalgia and keep fans intrigued. Speaking about the thousands of Easter Eggs in the movie director Joaquim Dos told Collider, “There’s a lot, there's a lot. There's billboards that are on-screen for like a second that I think are inside jokes to so-and-so and the other guy.” Further revealing, “If you look at the wide shots, half the members that are at the party, sort of down below Miles and his mom, if you look like really closely, those aren't even the CG models, those are just actors acting down there.”

In addition to Moore, the movie casts Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India, and Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk and many more. The feature is directed by Dos along with Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson from a script by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.