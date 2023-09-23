The Big Picture Hot Toys Collectibles have unveiled an updated version of Tobey Maguire's black symbiote suit from Spider-Man 3, complete with shiny silver webbing and a more eye-catching Spider logo.

The figure comes with accessories like alien symbiote arms and head, Spider-Man mask, spider webbing pieces, and a themed display base. The highlight is the accurate Maguire head sculpt.

Although Spider-Man 3 has gained a cult following, it is widely considered the weakest in the Raimi trilogy. However, it offers memorable moments, themes of sacrifice and forgiveness, and stands out compared to many superhero movies today.

Spider-Man is hotter than ever thanks to the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse this summer and the highly anticipated debut of Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5 coming in October. As a result, Hot Toys have taken the web-tastic opportunity to make a handful of new Spider-Man figures from across the Spider-Verse. However, their latest figure takes Marvel fans back to the past with an updated version of Tobey Maguire’s black symbiote suit from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3.

The ⅙ scale figure sees Maguire’s Peter Parker in the darkest phase of his Spidey career with his black suit looking how it did in the film. The shiny silver webbing makes the black textured bodysuit just pop and the more aggressive looking Spider logo draws your eyes in closer to the nice level of detail this particular Spider-Man figure has to offer. Accessories included with the figure are alien symbiote arms and head with protruding tongue, Spider-Man mask, various spider webbing pieces, and a themed display base. However, the best part of this figure is the Maguire head sculpt which is sure to transport Marvel fans right back to 2007. The more sinister eyes and moody stylized hair perfectly captures the actor’s look from the film.

While Spider-Man 3 is undoubtedly the weakest in Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy, in the 16 years since the film’s release, it has rightfully gained a cult following. Both thematically dark and unapologetically goofy, this trilogy capper has some of the most memorable moments in the entire franchise. It’s an emotional film too at times with Peter and Mary Jane trying to maintain a loving relationship while the former continues to be Spider-Man being the crushing heart of the story. Themes of sacrifice and forgiveness are what hold the lesser aspects of Spider-Man 3 together. Fans point to this film having too many villains, and they would be right, but whether it’s Sandman’s quest to save his daughter’s life or Eddie Brock’s fun rivalry with Peter, this has more to offer than meets the eye.

Peter Parker's Black Suit Was a Highlight of 'Spider-Man 3'

Spider-Man getting his comic black suit is the particular highlight of the film. It may have lead to the dancing montage and musical number that has become a meme all these years later, but Spider-Man 3 deserves a second chance. Especially given Maguire’s recent emotional return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man 3 isn’t a perfect film by any means. However, when you compare it to a lot of the superhero movies coming out today, it more than stands out in a crowd entertainingly dancing the night away.

Spider-Man 3, along with the rest of the Raimi trilogy, is currently streaming on Disney+. You can view the new black suit Hot Toys figure down below: