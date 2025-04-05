With the CinemaCon Spider-Man announcements coming this week, Marvel's favorite web-head remains at the center of the pop culture conversation. That's also been helped by the merchandise. Since Spider-Man: No Way Home was released a few years back, the brand has been heavy on nostalgia. This has included new apparel collections, Funko Pops and action figures. The latter of which, Hasbro, has been leading the way in their popular Marvel Legends figure line. Now, Hasbro has just debuted their latest Spider-Man figures that will have Sam Raimi fans dancing.

Their latest addition to their six-inch-scale Marvel Legends collection is based on Raimi’s Spider-Man 3. Specifically, the symbiote black suit worn by Tobey Maguire in that trilogy capper. The figure comes with an anxious number of accessories as well. This includes two extra sets of hands, a symbiote face blob that has a sinister hint of Venom to it and a Peter Parker head sculpt. The unmasked head has Peter’s signature slick-down jet-black hair from his time with this aggressive alien life form. This is the second Maguire Spider-Man Hasbro has made in the last number of years. The first was based on the actor’s return in No Way Home. This mean mugged Spider-Man was also announced with another major wave of Marvel Legends figures for the upcoming MCU film Thunderbolts*.

“See Ya Chump!”