After Wrapping ‘Uncharted’, Tom Holland Teases the Start of ‘Spider-Man 3’ Filming

It was always going to be a tight squeeze for actor Tom Holland to fit in both the Uncharted movie and Spider-Man 3, but we didn’t exactly know it’d be this tight of a squeeze. Last week, the young actor revealed the first look at his heroic character Nathan Drake in the long-developing Uncharted video game adaptation. That project started filming earlier this year, was shut down due to COVID-19, and then picked back up again in July and actually wrapped production (at least as far as Holland’s work is concerned) last week.

But in a new Instagram story posted on Sunday, Holland revealed that he had just landed in Atlanta, Georgia and was about to get to work on Spider-Man 3. Now, this may mean he’s just there for pre-production and actual filming won’t begin for a few more weeks, but it’s pretty nuts to see him go from one project to the next (and big projects at that) in a matter of days. It brings to mind how Tom Cruise wrapped Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky, shaved his head, and immediately started filming Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report (hence the Crowe and Cameron Diaz cameos in Spielberg’s film).

Sony was always trying to juggle these two high-priority projects with one another, and the studio’s desire to squeeze Uncharted in before Spider-Man was one of the reasons Travis Knight (Bumblebee) left the director’s chair of the video game adaptation.

As for Spider-Man 3 – for which we currently don’t know the actual title – Jon Watts is back directing after helming the first two Holland Spider-Man movies, with a screenplay by Far from Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Story-wise, we’re in for a lot of surprises. It was recently revealed that not only is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange poised to have a role akin to Tony Stark’s mentor role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but the film is also bringing back Jamie Foxx’s Electro, who appeared in the Andrew Garfield movie The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Foxx’s casting brings to mind a lot of questions about how Holland’s movie will reconcile the different timelines in a way that doesn’t explode the carefully crafted Marvel Cinematic Universe (which is spearheaded by Marvel Studios, not Sony Pictures). But one imagines Doctor Strange’s involvement is the key – he’ll likely introduce the idea of the multiverse, which could pave the way for Spider-Verse-style cameos from Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and any number of other actors who have appeared in non-MCU Spider-Man movies over the last two decades. And yes, that also probably means a Venom crossover is in the cards.

We’ll see how it all plays out, but for now there’s no rest for Holland as he’s jumping right back into the Spidey suit. The third Spider-Man movie is set to be released in theaters on December 17, 2021.

