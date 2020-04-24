Tom Holland’s Third ‘Spider-Man’ Movie and ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel Delayed

Sony has delayed the release of Tom Holland‘s third Spider-Man movie as well as the animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The untitled Far From Home sequel moves from July 16, 2021 to Nov. 5, 2021, while the Spider-Verse sequel moves from April 8, 2022 to Oct. 7, 2022.

Spider-Man 3 takes over a date that was just vacated by Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it is now slated to go head-to-head with Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis Presley biopic starring Tom Hanks. It will hit theaters just one week before another major sequel, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3.

Meanwhile, Disney had been holding a date for an untitled Marvel movie on Oct. 7, 2022, and with Kevin Feige‘s blessing, no doubt, it has given that plum date to Sony, which releases the Spider-Verse movies. The Spider-Verse sequel now has that date all to its lonesome, though you can expect a live-action movie of some type will take it on in an effort to lure a different audience to theaters.

Jon Watts is returning to direct Spider-Man 3, or whatever it ends up being called, and Zendaya is slated to reprise her role once she figures out scheduling issues with her HBO series Euphoria, as outlined here. Holland also has to figure out his own schedule between this film and Uncharted, which just moved back as well, but those logistics are a bit easier to figure out since Sony is behind both movies. Beyond the return of Peter Parker and Michelle Jones, little is known about the sequel, though producer Amy Pascal did admit that the word “home” is part of the title, in keeping with earlier entries.

Regarding Into the Spider-Verse 2, Joaquim Dos Santos is directing from a script by Dave Callaham, and Shameik Moore will return to voice Miles Morales. Daniel Pemberton, who worked on the first film, is back to compose the score, just as he did for Birds of Prey.