The third Spider-Man film of the Tom Holland era is one of the year’s most anticipated movies. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker is once again trying to balance life as a teenager and a superhero, but what does that mean for Spider-Man 3? After all, this film is the last film on Tom Holland’s contract playing the web-slinger. We’re nearing the end of the current Sony and Disney agreement that allows them to share the character, so this could potentially be his final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here, we’re going to break down everything we know about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When Will Spider-Man: No Way Home Be Released?

The third film in the Spider-Man series is set to release in theaters on December 17th, 2021.

Will Spider-Man: No Way Home Be Released on Disney+ or Streaming?

As of right now, there are no plans for a streaming release for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since Sony Pictures is distributing the film, not Disney, that means the film is not a candidate for the current strategy of releasing a movie in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access at the same time. Furthermore, Sony has thus far not made any of its new releases available for streaming right away. So odds are the only way to see Spider-Man: No Way Home this December is in a movie theater.

Which Cast Members Are Returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

The majority of the cast from the previous Spider-Man films will be returning in the third movie. Meaning we will see all of Peter’s friends, classmates, and teachers in some capacity. Of course, we have Tom Holland returning as Peter Parker, Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Marisa Tomei (Aunt May).

We also see the rest of the supporting cast returning with the likes of Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Toni Revolori (Flash Thompson), Angourie Rice (Betty Brant), J.B. Smoove (Mr. Dell), and Martin Starr (Mr. Harrington). There are also rumblings of J.K. Simmons reprising his role as J. Jonah Jameson, but there hasn’t been official confirmation.

Who Are the New Cast Members in Spider-Man 3?

With most of the cast returning from Spider-Man: Far From Home, you might expect the film to only feature one or two new characters. After all, the film needs a villain and maybe a few subordinates, right? Well, it looks like No Way Home will feature plenty of new faces.

The first of which is Jamie Foxx reprising his role from The Amazing Spider-Man 2! Foxx plays the villain known as Electro, the same villain who went face-to-face with Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man almost a decade ago. He’s not the only Spider-Man alum returning; Alfred Molina is also set to return as Doctor Octopus in the film. You might remember his bout with Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 2 back in 2004.

Those are the only two confirmed actors to be reprising roles from other Spider-Man franchises. Still, Collider exclusively reported that Garfield and Kirsten Dunst are expected to return, and offers were out to Maguire and Emma Stone as well. That said, we still have no firm confirmation from Sony either way.

Now, it might seem weird that these actors are returning to their roles all these years later, but we’ve seen J.K. Simmons replay J. Jonah Jameson, so there is precedent. Alongside the Spider-Man alums, we also have major MCU players making appearances. Benedict Cumberbatch is reprising his role as the sorcerer supreme, Doctor Strange, leading us to the next topic.

What Is the Spider-Man 3 Plot?

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said that WandaVision, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, tells one narrative. A story involving a multiversal anomaly. The Loki series has also touched on with references to multiple timelines and variants and the opening of the multiverse in the Loki Season 1 finale. As of now, we don’t know exactly what that entails, but it sounds like No Way Home will lead into a massive event in the next Doctor Strange film.

From what we do know, No Way Home will pick up where Far From Home left off. Peter Parker’s secret identity has been revealed to the world by Mysterio, and he has to find a way to keep his life from spiraling out of control.

The rumors of a multiversal event have been surrounding this film for months now, with Far From Home poised to unite actors from all three of Sony’s different Spider-Man franchises in the same movie. There’s little to be known about the actual plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home, although Molina spilled the beans that his character Doc Ock picks up immediately where we last saw him in Spider-Man 2 down by the river. Molina revealed that Sony and Marvel will be using digital de-aging technology to allow him to reprise the role 17 years later.

This seems to suggest that Spider-Man: No Way Home will somehow pick up with characters from other Spider-Man franchises where we last saw them, not years later.

Is Spider-Man: No Way Still Filming?

After being delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, Spider-Man: No Way Home started production in October 2020. Like almost all of the previous Marvel movies, No Way Home was filmed in Atlanta, GA, but they also spent time in New York City, NY. The cast and crew finished filming in March 2021.

When Will We See a Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer?

With the film set to release at the end of 2021, we should see a trailer within the next few months. There is no exact time frame for the trailer to drop. It all comes down to when the studios think they will get the most buzz leading to its release. With that in mind, we can assume it will be attached to Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, releasing September 3rd, 2021, or Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage releasing September 24th, 2021.

Again, we don’t have a confirmed release date for the trailer, but both the Walt Disney Company and Sony Pictures will likely want the trailer playing in front of their biggest movies of the summer.

Is This Tom Holland’s Last Film As Spider-Man?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the last film in Tom Holland’s current contract to play Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but it’s unlikely this is the last we see of his version of the character. Holland has gone on record saying he’d: “...be there in a heartbeat.” If the call ever came to suit up once more. Sony Pictures wants to continue making Spider-Man films and even launch their own Spider-Man Universe with non-MCU films like Venom, Morbius, and Kraven (meaning these movies are not produced by Marvel Studios, and thus Kevin Feige and Co. have no say in their creative development or execution). Having Tom Holland be the face of their franchise is likely their top priority.

The same can be said for Disney. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the last Spider-Man film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the current contract. The agreement between Sony and Disney is set to end after this solo outing and one more team-up movie (which has not been announced).

It is in both Sony and Disney’s best interest to keep the web-slinger and its actor in the MCU for as long as they can. Luckily, Holland thinks both sides are happy with their current relationship and will continue working together in the future. He went on to say: “...I think they love working with each other, I think they found a way in which it can be beneficial for both studios….”

