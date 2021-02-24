After those jokester cast of Spider-Man 3, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, fooled us all by "revealing" the title to the new MCU movie only to post fake, goofy titles, we now have the real deal, hot off the presses of the Daily Bugle.

Spider-Man 3 is officially titled: Spider-Man: No Way Home. What does this mean? Let's break it down.

The first film in the Holland MCU Spider-Man trilogy was Spider-Man: Homecoming, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home. And this one Spider-Man: No Way Home. When we last left young Peter Parker, his secret identity had not only been outed to the whole world, but he was also framed for murdering Mysterio. It left him in a pretty bad place, and as the title shows, "No Way Home."

So what's the solution? Official plot details are still scarce, but we do know quite a bit from rumors and casting. We know that Doctor Strange, whose next film is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will be involved, and that actors and characters from previous, non-MCU Spider-Man movies are popping up. So it looks like for Spider-Man to get free of the burden placed on him at the end of Far From Home, he's going to have to start swinging between dimensions. That sounds like an exciting resolution for this trilogy, and I'm excited to see how they balance all these characters.

Check out the announcement trailer below. Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters this Christmas.

