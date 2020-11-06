Check Out the First Image of Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man 3’

If you’re endlessly refreshing Twitter today, give yourself a break to check in on Tom Holland, a.k.a. the most adorable human being in existence, as he gets suited up for Spider-Man 3. The first official image of Holland in the yet-untitled sequel hit Instagram earlier today, and while it reveals almost nothing about the new film, it is undoubtedly some of the healing balm this nation needs.

Holland shared the image on his personal Instagram account, which means there’s a non-zero chance he absolutely wasn’t supposed to share it. (Holland has famously had trouble keeping the MCU’s secrets, which is just one of the many things that makes him so endearing as the webslinger – he’s just as excited about it as we are.) In the image, Holland appears crouched in what looks like the Spidey costume redesign from 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, wearing an additional PPE face mask over his costume headpiece. The image is accompanied by the caption “Wear a mask. I’m wearing two…” So in other words, R.I.P. to roughly 30% of his replies.

Fans are pretty hyped for Spider-Man 3. After the surprise announcement that Jamie Foxx would be reprising his role as Electro from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, speculation kicked into overdrive that this installment may introduce the multiverses from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse into the live-action MCU canon. Those rumors are bolstered by the fact that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also appear as Spider-Man’s new mentor, tying in to the conspicuously titled Doctor Strange sequel In the Multiverse of Madness. (It’s right there in the title, folks.) Check out the hi-res image below. Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2021. For more Marvel news, click here to read Collider’s review of the highly anticipated PS5 game Spider-Man: Miles Morales.