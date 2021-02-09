Filming on Spider-Man 3 is ongoing but it feels like we already know a lot about this new movie. Technically, we don't a lot about, say, the plot but what we do know is that, apparently, tons of actors from past Sony Pictures Spider-Man movies — namely Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — will be making an appearance in Tom Holland's third solo Spidey outing. Well, we thought we knew that this was definitely happening. This week, Holland has discussed those cameo rumors and it seems that maybe we had it all wrong and those cameos won't be happening. Let's figure this out together, shall we?

So, on Tuesday, Esquire published a lengthy profile about Holland where, in between discussing his career and new movie Cherry, the Spider-Man 3 actor commented on those Maguire and Garfield cameo rumors. Esquire notes Holland was "suddenly positive" in his confidence that neither past Spider-Man star would be appearing in his threequel. Holland tells Esquire, "No, no, they will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making."

Here's the rub: I'm not sure I totally believe Holland.

On one hand, it is entirely possible Holland is telling the truth and we here in Entertainment News Land we fed some erroneous information as a decoy. On the other hand, it's been firmly established that Holland cannot be trusted with very sensitive information about the big franchise movies he stars in and frequently risks spilling important secrets. The Esquire profile even notes that Holland is aware that he himself is fed decoy information all the time, something he talks about with the magazine: "They do it all the time. In [Endgame], Robert Downey Jr.’s funeral scene, for the longest time I was under the impression that it was a wedding. I’m 100 percent sure that they’re still tricking me."

Holland is, to a degree, an unreliable narrator here. And if that is truly the case, then either Holland has once again been fed false intel that neither Maguire nor Garfield will be appearing in Spider-Man 3 and he was speaking his own truth to Esquire or — or! — he may know that those Spider-Man stars are making an appearance in the movie and he's playing it off like it's not happening. This is all pure speculation from me, of course, but context is key in these situations.

The profile notes it is December 2020 when Holland is asked about whether there is truth to any of these Spider-Man 3 cameo rumors. This is also around the same time we (as well as other outlets) reported on those past franchise stars making an appearance. So, as some final food for thought: It's possible Holland was correct at the time he spoke to Esquire and things have changed since then. Truly, your guess is as good as ours (and Holland's).

Spider-Man 3 (official title TBD) is currently filming and is expected to arrive on December 17. For more, check out our updated 2021 movie release calendar as well as our MCU Phase Four movie release calendar.

