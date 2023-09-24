At the onset of Sam Raimi's final Spider-Man film, Spider-Man 3, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) has it all. Though he's still able to walk through the streets of New York as an anonymous citizen, he's also beloved as a savior to the city. The trials of his past — the deaths of his Uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson) and mentor Otto (Alfred Molina), his relative poverty, his learning curve as a superhero — all seem to be behind him. His relationship with aspiring actress Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) is headed toward a proposal, he's earning his salt at college, and, to top it all off, he's still photographing himself for the Daily Bugle. It's a peachy scene, and, just to make sure we're not missing anything, his monologue ensures there are no lines to read between. "Back then, nothing seemed to go right for me. Now? People really like me."

Everything's coming up Parker, and, if you were a theater-goer in 2007, you'd probably be glad for the break. But, of course, things are too good to be true. This is a superhero movie, and things have to go bad before they get better. The film's genre calls for it. But it also calls for resolution — for the hero to come out on top, eventually. So we're not really worried when we sense that things aren't quite right. This is Spider-Man, after all. He'll be just fine. But what happens when this isn't the case? When the film ends on a down note that's never resolved? You get an ending that, intentionally or not, sculpts something refreshing from the ashes of its genre.

Spider-Man, and Superheroes, Are Inherently Linked to America

Image via Sony

Spider-Man is often considered to be America's favorite superhero. It's not hard to see why: Peter is just a kid from Queens. Not rich or particularly handsome, he's bullied, unpopular, and battles with his self-esteem. It's easy to project yourself, especially as a teenager, onto such a blueprint. (Who hasn't secretly wanted to get bit by a radioactive spider on a field trip?) These are American problems, and superheros are, really, a distinctly American phenomenon. The story beats are all about rising from obscurity, about becoming a somebody, without necessarily having to do it yourself. The Raimi trilogy is very aware of these origins — at one point, during the climactic battle, Spider-Man swings toward the action in front of an impossibly huge, billowing American flag.

From Norman Osborn's (Willem Dafoe) capitalistic obsessions in the first film to the eternal lack of money in Peter's bank account, the films couldn't take place anywhere else. That angle feels familiar, true to the comic book origins of the property, and it's made even more so with the introduction of the film's resident baddie. We meet the future Sandman, Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church), as he's escaping from prison, sneaking into his daughter's bedroom window. She's sick, and the robbery that put him behind bars was related to her medical bills. (Again — a distinctly American tint.) Before he's kicked out of his family's dingy, train-jostled apartment, Marko pleads with his wife: "I'm not a bad person. I just had bad luck." Thus far, everything seems familiar. So what's that dark, creeping goo on the edge of the frame? What's that quiet, resigned look on MJ's face? Almost like depression, or a dark cloud, there's a shadow moving in.

'Spider-Man 3' is Darker Than You Remember

Image via Sony Pictures

The first sign that things are starting to spiral is MJ's firing. Just like that, one of the movie's most triumphant developments is gone. And her relationship isn't going much better; Peter, it seems, can only talk about himself. Of course, with the level of attention he receives, it's no wonder, he's on every jumbo-tron in the city. But superheros are supposed to be above that. They're not supposed to be dazzled by their own fame — at least not after two feature films — and they certainly aren't supposed to act like jerks about it, either. This, however, is precisely the turn the story takes. Emotionally weakened by hatred and MJ's proposal rejection, Peter finds himself vulnerable to the whims of Venom. His personality gets harsher, his hair becomes more gelled, and, all of a sudden, Peter Parker isn't acting very heroic. He doesn't fight clean anymore. The heel turn has become an internet meme for its over-the-top campiness.

Watch the movie again, though, and you may be surprised by how bad it gets. Peter tracks Marko down and — to his knowledge — kills him. Sandman, it seems, was a red herring of sorts. He isn't the real bad guy: Spider-Man is. Even though the alien symbiote is what's making him so aggressive, it's not completely in control. Some of this is Peter. In the jazz club where MJ's taken a job as a singing waitress, he slaps her, knocking her to the ground. Though Peter has technically physically done worse, this is a loss of innocence. Spider-Man is no Clark Kent — no matter how powerful he is, Peter is human at heart. And in this movie, unlike the previous Spider-Man films, that's not a strength. When Peter tells his Aunt May (Rosemary Harris) about Flint's "death," he smiles, expecting her to be glad. But that isn't her reaction at all. Revenge, she tells him, is a poison. "Before you know it, turn us into something ugly." If the archetypal superhero movie is about seeing a mere mortal ascend to god-like status, this one adopts an inevitable fall.

The End of Spider-Man

Image via Sony Pictures

Certainly, the tone of the previous two Raimi films is impacted by the dark turns in Spider-Man 3. Audiences (and Raimi) were dissatisfied with the film's cramped characters and heavy tone. The New York Times even bestowed the phrase "blues and blahs" on the film. The burning optimism at the heart of the series is cut down, leaving us feeling a bit foolish for thinking it could last. Even the final act's redemptive measures — Peter gives up the Venom suit and forgives Flint, while Harry Osborn (James Franco) rejects his thirst for revenge — can't save the characters from their fates. Though things do reach a traditionally high-swinging point, wise-cracks and all, the victorious scene is cut short by Harry's death. It's far from the first emotional casualty of the series, but there's a different weight to this one. Even the faint, retroactive hope that some final-act miracle might change things, as it has in other films in the genre, is quashed.

Far from the thrilling, web-slinging endings of the previous two entries, the movie goes out with a whimper. And, yes, Raimi did hope to make a fourth movie. Perhaps it would've fixed things, tied them up with a bow. Spider-Man 4, however, was never made. And so we are left with uncertainty, with loss, and with resignation. Peter visits MJ, still not his fiancée, at work. The two embrace. No upside-down kiss waits for us here, no looming threat to set up the future. Peter Parker is tired, he is worn-out, and he does not feel like a hero. But doesn't this hit home for a character who's meant to connect with the every-man? Doesn't this disappointing ending remind us of ourselves? If Spider-Man is the superhero most like us, he must have bad luck, too.