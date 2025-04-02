Sony delivered a double dose of Spider-Man goodness at CinemaCon, finally revealing the release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and revealing that Tom Holland's fourth upcoming Spider-Man movie will be titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Holland's Peter Parker asked Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to wipe the world's memories of his secret identity. While Peter was able to stop an invasion of villains thanks to Strange's spell, the cost was bittersweet: he lost his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), while his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) don't know who he is anymore. It effectively gives Spider-Man: Brand New Day a fresh start, much like the comic book arc that seems to be its major inspiration.

The "Brand New Day" storyline began in Amazing Spider-Man #546 by Dan Slott and Steve McNiven, following the fallout of the highly controversial "One More Day" storyline. After the demonic Mephisto alters reality, removing people's knowledge of Spider-Man's secret identity and Peter Parker's marriage to Mary Jane Watson, Peter now finds himself with a fresh slate — but no job and no apartment. On his way to get more pictures, he winds up encountering a new enemy and a new potential love interest, and the stage is set for both of these characters to play a role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man's "Brand New Day" Storyline Introduced the Menace of Mister Negative

"Brand New Day" would introduce a new foe for Spider-Man to fight: the crime lord known as Mister Negative. True to his name, Negative is cast in black and white colors that resemble a photonegative, which hints at the source of his powers. He can manipulate the Lightforce and Darkforce dimensions, allowing him to infect others with negative thoughts or heal their ailments. Negative seeks to control the criminal underworld, utilizing a mysterious bioweapon that will infect his competition. Spidey eventually gets involved, stopping the weapon and incurring Negative's wrath in the process. In a twist, it's revealed that Negative is actually Martin Li, the benevolent philatrophist who runs the F.E.A.S.T. (Food, Emergency Aid, Shelter, and Training) project that Peter's Aunt May volunteers at.

Fans have already seen Mister Negative in Marvel's Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4, but he could provide a compelling foe for the webslinger in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Negative's sword skills also provide director Destin Daniel Cretton with the chance to deliver more of the high-octane action that was in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and a potential chance for Simu Liu's Master of Kung Fu to appear. It would also be true to the comics; during Amazing Spider-Man #666 by Slott and Stefano Caselli, Shang-Chi teaches Spidey martial arts to compensate for the loss of his Spider-Sense. Since the previous Spider-Man movies have teamed Spidey up with another Marvel hero, this is a chance for Cretton, Sony, and Marvel Studios to continue the tradition in an entirely new way.

Who Will Sadie Sink Play in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'?