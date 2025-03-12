The next installment in Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man franchise is building out its ensemble with a Stranger Things star. Deadline is reporting that Sadie Sank, famous for her role as Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, has joined Holland in the cast of Spider-Man 4. Details about her role are being kept under wraps, but fans are already speculating that she could be taking over the role of Gwen Stacy from Emma Stone, who portrayed the character in both of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movies. Spider-Man 4 is already confirmed to begin production this summer, and the film has been slated for release on July 31, 2026. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped to helm the next installment, taking the reins from Jon Watts.

The year 2026 is shaping up to be a big one for Tom Holland, who has already been recruited to star alongside Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal, and a slew of other stars in the next film from Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey. It has yet to be revealed who Holland is playing, but it’s highly speculated that he will feature in a dual leading role with Damon as the younger version of Odysseus. The Odyssey will release on July 17, two weeks before Spider-Man 4, which was previously set to premiere on July 24 but recently moved back one week to give itself some space. With both The Odyssey and Spider-Man 4 hitting theaters in the same month, Holland is poised to find major success at the box office as potentially the biggest star of next summer.

Will Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Return for ‘Spider-Man 4’?