Tom Holland's big summer blockbuster next year has officially shifted dates, allowing Tom Holland's big summer blockbuster to get some breathing room. Sony Pictures has adjusted the release date for Spider-Man 4, shifting Holland’s highly anticipated return as Peter Parker from July 24, 2026, to July 31, 2026. This move strategically places the Marvel film two weeks after Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which also stars the Spidey star and non-alcoholic beer entrepreneur and is set to hit cinemas on July 17, 2026.

The scheduling adjustment appears to be a very deliberate effort to avoid an IMAX conflict with Nolan’s latest epic. The Oscar-winning director — that still feels great to say — has maintained a long-standing partnership with IMAX, often securing exclusive theatrical windows for his films shot with the company’s high-end cameras. Sony is likely aiming to maximize Spider-Man 4's presence in premium large formats like IMAX and Dolby Cinema, as it did with Holland’s previous three Spider-Man outings.

This change prevents a repeat of what happened in July 2023, when Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had its IMAX run cut short by the arrival of Nolan’s Oppenheimer just 10 days later. Universal and Nolan’s dominance over IMAX screens became a major talking point at the time, leaving Mission: Impossible with only a brief premium-format window before being brutally pushed aside, undeservedly too. But by shifting Spidey back a week, Sony is ensuring that The Odyssey gets plenty of exclusivity and it also secures some prime IMAX real estate once the dust settles, so the move benefits both films, preventing unnecessary competition while keeping both tentpoles in an optimal position to dominate the summer box office.

What Can We Expect from 'Spider-Man 4'?