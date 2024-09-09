Marvel Studios has found the director for the next MCU adventure centered around Tom Holland's Peter Parker. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to helm the fourth Spider-Man movie. No details regarding the plot of the upcoming installment were given at this time, but the project is said to be a priority for both Disney and Sony. Cameras could begin rolling early next year for the wall-crawler's next chapter. A release date for the movie wasn't set alongside the announcement.

The last time Peter Parker was seen on the big screen was during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie that earned more than $1 billion at the global box office featured the hero asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) exposed his secret identity to the world. The result would be a clash of realities that allowed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to reprise their roles as the Spider-Men from their respective web-tastic films.

Marvel Studios had previously discussed the possibility of another Spider-Man movie after the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. But the studio has been focusing on other projects in the years since the release of the massive blockbuster. At the same time, Sony Pictures continued to develop spin-offs such as Venom: The Last Dance and Kraven the Hunter. But now it's time for New York City's friendly neighborhood vigilante to return to the big screen in the fourth Spider-Man film.

Destin Daniel Cretton Stays at Marvel Studios

Image via Marvel Studios

Destin Daniel Cretton continues his successful working relationship with Marvel Studios. The director previously worked on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the movie that introduced the charismatic hero played by Simu Liu. The filmmaker was also recently involved with Wonder Man. The upcoming Disney+ television series will feature Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as an actor who gains powers. Cretton was set to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty before the focus of that project changed. It appears that the director has scored another big feature at the company, even if it won't be centered around Earth's mightiest heroes.

The fourth Spider-Man movie could arrive at a very complicated time for the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This year's edition of San Diego Comic-Con revealed how some of the franchise's upcoming projects will lead directly toward Avengers: Doomsday. The massive crossover will mark Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the franchise after portraying Tony Stark for more than a decade, as the Oppenheimer star will step into the shoes of the evil Doctor Doom.

A release date for the fourth Spider-Man movie hasn't been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home on FX Now.

