Tom Holland is always full of surprises. The fan-favorite actor has a full calendar this year with big tentpole films, including Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and the upcoming Spider-Man 4. While details about the former are scarce, filming details of the upcoming iteration of the web-slinger have recently surfaced, and it’ll make fans very happy. No, Holland did not accidentally let it slip (like in the good old days) but the confirmation came from his charity, The Brothers Trust.

Holland’s charity has announced a raffle with a grand prize: “A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland, in London, on the movie set of Marvel’s Spider-Man 4.” Further details of the competition revealed that production will run from the summer through the autumn season in his hometown London, where the winners of the sweepstakes will be able to meet Holland and visit the sets.

What Do We Know About ‘Spider-Man 4’?