Fans of Tom Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man got some great news recently: Destin Daniel Cretton is slated to helm Holland's fourth outing as the webslinger for Sony and Marvel Studios. This is exciting, as Cretton not only proved that he can play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's sandbox with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings but his other films, particularly Short Term 12 and Just Mercy, prove he can bring a human element to the proceedings. Now the big question: who is Spidey going to battle this time?

There are plenty of foes from Spider-Man's comic history that could be a good fit; Michael Mando previously appeared as Mac Gargan in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and clearly has an axe to grind with the web-slinger — especially as he's menaced Spidey in the comics as the Scorpion. Fans have also thrown out Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, if only for the chance that it will unite Spidey with Charlie Cox's Daredevil. But there's one foe that would be the best choice: Jake Gyllenhaal as Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio.

Mysterio Manipulated Peter Parker in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and Set Up 'No Way Home'

Peter Parker first encountered Mysterio during the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, after Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruited the young web-slinger to help battle a group of mysterious beings known as the Elementals. Mysterio claimed to be from an alternate universe, but the truth was that he was a former employee of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. Beck was using holographic technology he created to fake the Elementals' attacks, eventually tricking Peter into handing over a piece of technology that Stark had entrusted to him. He planned to use this technology to launch an attack on London and claim the glory for himself — that is, until Spidey defeated him.

But even in defeat, Mysterio was victorious as he broadcast to the world that Spider-Man was Peter Parker, throwing Peter's life into bigger jeopardy. This leads directly into the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Peter asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to wipe his identity from the world's memories. The spell goes haywire and pulls in Spider-Man villains from different dimensions (along with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of Peter Parker), until Peter has Strange perform the original spell to reverse the damage. But this means that no one on Earth knows who he is, including his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya).

Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio Should Bring a Key Daredevil Storyline to the Screen

Given that Mysterio's actions directly led to Peter Parker's loved ones forgetting him, if Gyllenhaal returns, it could set the stage for a truly personal battle. A lingering criticism of the MCU is that the franchise has few truly memorable villains, but bringing Gyllenhaal back would certainly mitigate that. He'd hardly be the first MCU alum to return to a villainous role, as James Spader is reprising his role as Ultron for the VisionQuest Disney+ series, while Downey Jr. has traded Iron Man's armor for Doctor Doom's mask in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Willem Dafoe has also played his iconic Green Goblin character, well, a lot.

Mysterio's appearance could also still lead to an appearance from Daredevil. The Man Without Fear and the insidious illusionist have a history in the comic books, specifically the Daredevil: Guardian Devil storyline by Kevin Smith and Joe Quesada. In Guardian Devil, Mysterio, wasting away from cancer, decides to target Daredevil and ruin his life, putting Matt Murdock through a crisis of faith. Pitting Daredevil against Mysterio could further incorporate Cox into the MCU, while providing the Spider-Man/Daredevil team-up fans have been waiting for.

Mysterio Should've Appeared in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Mysterio's return might have been in the cards as early as Spider-Man: No Way Home. Though he seemingly died at the end of Far From Home, concept art reveals that Mysterio would have joined the interdimensional villains that attacked Peter, and potentially even faced off against Doctor Strange. This means that Mysterio could have officially formed the Sinister Six, the group of villains who are hell-bent on killing Spider-Man. The fact that his return was considered also speaks to his ability to craft compelling illusions; to paraphrase a famous saying, the greatest trick he'd ever pull was convincing the world that he was dead. Time will tell if Cretton chooses to use Mysterio or another villain, but the master of illusions' return is ripe with potential.

