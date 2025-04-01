Last week, all eyes were on a lineup of chairs, and this week, all eyes are on the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where CinemaCon 2025 is underway. Kicking off the event tonight, Sony one-upped the folks behind Avengers: Doomsday, by giving attendees an update about the untitled fourth installment in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series. Director Destin Daniel Cretton took to the stage to share some brief details, but a video message from Tom Holland confirmed the fourth film will officially be titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Not only that, but the film is now set to release on July 31, 2026.

Tonight’s news about the web-slinging film, which will serve as a sequel to 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, is the latest update we’ve received in recent days as the title really begins to pick up steam. We've known for quite some time that Destin Daniel Cretton will make his return to the MCU with his work as director behind the feature, having previously helmed the uber-popular 2021 film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Thanks to Cretton’s involvement, fans have been getting the rumor mill churning with hopes that Simu Liu (Barbie) will reprise his role as Shang-Chi, but the actor is keeping it tight-lipped for now. However, with his recent casting in Avengers: Doomsday, there’s a solid chance that a crossover could potentially happen in Spider-Man 4.

One cast member that we’re positive will be joining Holland in his heroic return is Stranger Things star, Sadie Sink. The Whale actress’ casting was announced earlier in March, with fans doing their best to put the clues together as to who she’ll appear as. From Firestar to Spider-Gwen, the fan casting has already commenced, but most folks are hoping she’ll pick up the torch formerly carried by the likes of Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner, and be the MCU’s Jean Grey. When faced with these rumors on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress kept up a poker face, simply telling the host,

“No, I have nothing to say about this. The rumors are really cool, though. It’s an awesome rumor.”

Where ‘Spider-Man 4’ Will Pick Up