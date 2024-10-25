This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Just over a month after Marvel announced that Shang-Chi's Daniel Destin Cretton would be taking the reins of the much-anticipated Spider-Man 4, we now know when Tom Holland's friendly neighborhood web-slinger will return to the big screen. The yet-untitled film will swing into theaters on July 24, 2026, landing just two months after the Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday is planned to drop. Holland confirmed that filming is set to begin next summer as Sony and Disney have made the feature one of their top priorities for the near future of the MCU.

Things have escalated quickly in recent months after a long wait since the wall-crawler's last live-action adventure. Spider-Man: No Way Home came out on December 17, 2021, creating some uncertainty for Holland's Peter Parker after a multiversal outing that wiped him from the memories of everyone he loved. After Marvel chief Kevin Feige teased that the gears were turning in July, however, Spider-Man 4 has kicked into high gear with Holland even teasing that a script was well underway. "It needs work but the writers are doing a really great job," he said during a recent episode of the Rich Roll podcast. "I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we, at times, were bouncing around the living room."

Plot details for the new movie are still being kept in the dark at this time, aside from the fact that both Holland and Zendaya are returning. With the pair both on board, it would also make sense to see Jacob Batalon back as Peter's friend Ned Leeds, though nothing is confirmed. The film will no doubt address the ending of No Way Home after the climactic battle that brought Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's web-slingers back to take care of the many Spider-Man villains of old. The decision to place the film right after Doomsday feels like another connection to the heights of the MCU, mimicking the release strategy of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home in the same year.

