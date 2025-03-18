Sadie Sink made headlines last week with her casting in the highly anticipated Spider-Man 4. The Tom Holland-led feature will start filming shortly and all eyes and ears are on the cast and filmmakers for any potential leaks or clues for fans to know what’s in store. Even before the trades could make the announcement, the fandom speculated she would be cast as the new Jean Grey of the MCU, taking over the role from the likes of Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner. Another speculation is that she’s cast as Gwen Stacy, famously played by Emma Stone opposite Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man films.

In a new interview with Josh Horowitz of Happy Sad Confused Podcast, (recorded before her casting news broke) Sink addressed the rumors, staying tight-lipped and visibly nervous about telling more than required to the audience at the time. When asked about the Jean Grey rumors and where we are at, she said, “This is news to me.”

When further probed about whether she met Kevin Feige or had a conversation about the character with anyone, she slyly said, “No, I have nothing to say about this. The rumors are really cool, though. It’s an awesome rumor.” When Horowitz probed whether she’s familiar with the iconic character, she simply said, “Yeah I know the character. It’s a great character,” she added. “So that was cool to read.” Horowitz further noted that at this point playing an iconic Marvel character could be a longtime commitment to which Sink agreed to but only said it could be “exciting” throwing her hands in the air.

What Do We Know About ‘Spider-Man 4’?

Along with Holland’s return the top line talents include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, who has been tapped to helm the next installment. Given the movie will come two months after Avengers: Doomsday, which sees the return of his mentor Robert Downey Jr., and will be set in the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s anyone’s guess what the movie will be about. The film will begin production this summer in England. While Zendaya’s casting hasn’t been confirmed yet, Holland previously revealed that they read the script together and “we, at times, were bouncing around the living room.”

Spider-Man 4 swings into theaters on July 31, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the film.

Source: Happy Sad Confused Podcast