The last time we encountered Tom Holland's Peter Parker, he was teaming with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire against a sinister reunion of their previous foes in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His fourth movie in the current arc (untitled, at this point, but for now we'll refer to it as Spider-Man 4) is in its developmental stages and will arrive next year. Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will helm the project, which is set to begin filming in Summer 2025. Otherwise, that's about all we know so far. Holland's co-stars, including which rogue's gallery member(s) he'll face, are unannounced, as are the plot details. Mark my words: the choices made for Spider-Man 4 will make or break what has become the longest live-action Spidey stint thus far.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Changed Everything for Tom Holland's Peter Parker