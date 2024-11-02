The amazing, the spectacular, and the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is officially returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Tom Holland once again set to continue his heroic journey as Peter Parker. It's hard to believe it's been nearly a decade since Tom Holland's interpretation of Marvel's most famous hero made fans' dreams come true in his debut appearance in Captain America: Civil War, where the young wall-crawler finally got the chance to meet the Avengers. Several movies later, and Tom Holland has cemented himself as one of the MCU's brightest stars.

Since the thrilling and shocking conclusion of Jon Watts' "Home" trilogy, fans have been wondering what's next for Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Spider-Man: No Way Home essentially wiped the slate clean for the MCU's Peter Parker, and his story could truly go anywhere from here. We may not know what exactly is in store for the next phase in Peter's journey, but we do know it will make for another thrilling Spider-Man adventure. To find out all the current details on Spidey's big MCU return, as well as it's cast, plot details, release window, and more, here is everything we know so far about Spider-Man 4.

7 When is 'Spider-Man 4' Coming Out?

Shortly after the official announcement of Spider-Man 4's development, we also got an official release date for Tom Holland's return. Spider-Man 4 will officially swing into theaters on Friday, July 24th, 2026. This not only means the film will be released ten years after Tom Holland's debut as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, but the movie will also premiere just two months after the next major Marvel event film, Avengers: Doomsday.

6 Where Can You Watch 'Spider-Man 4'?

It should hardly come as a surprise that Spider-Man 4 will indeed be released exclusively in theaters in July 2026. The vast majority of the numerous Spider-Man films are box office darlings, so it would be foolish of Marvel Studios and Sony to not take advantage of that. Spider-Man: No Way Home, in particular, is the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time.

5 Does 'Spider-Man 4' Have a Trailer?

It's still very early days for Spider-Man 4, and we likely won't see a trailer for the new Marvel film until well-after filming is completed.

4 Who Stars in 'Spider-Man 4'?

Spider-Man 4 will once again see Tom Holland return to his fan-favorite role of Peter Parker and Spider-Man. While the English actor has developed a humorous reputation for accidentally spoiling key details about his movies, Holland has still become a welcome part of the MCU continuity for his grounded and lighthearted portrayal of Spidey. Tom Holland was also recently cast in the next feature film of Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan.

The rest of Spider-Man 4's cast is a mystery, but we can surely speculate that some of Peter's companions from the previous film could be returning. The obvious answer is Challengers star Zendaya as Peter's former girlfriend MJ, who had to make a heartbreaking farewell to Peter at the end of No Way Home. The same can also be said for Reginald the Vampire star Jacob Batalon as Peter's best friend Ned Leeds, Asteroid City star Tony Revolori as Peter's high school nemesis Flash Thompson, and Iron Man star/director Jon Favreau as Peter's handler and mentor Happy Hogan.

Of course, the real mystery of Spider-Man 4 is which member of the web-slinger's vast and expansive rogue's gallery will be the upcoming film's main villain. Quite a few villains from Spidey's past are still at large, such as Adrian Toomes, AKA The Vulture, played by Batman icon Michael Keaton (who escaped prison via a remarkably confusing end-credits scene in Morbius). Speaking of Vulture, he also served as the introuction for Better Call Saul star Michael Mando as Mac Gargan, who is best known as the supervillain Scorpion from the comics and someone we haven't seen since Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, Gargan also becomes one of the many hosts of Venom in the comics as well, so if the next generation of Spider-Man films is indeed going to follow the Symbiote Saga, this could potentially prime Venom: The Last Dance villain Knull (played by Black Panther star Andy Serkis) as a new big bad for Peter Parker to face.

3 What Is the Story of Tom Holland's Spider-Man So Far?

After getting bitten by a radioactive spider and becoming the vigilante hero known as Spider-Man, high school student Peter Parker's life takes an unexpected detour when billionaire philanthropist Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) shows up on his doorstep during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Tony gets Peter's assistance in trying to help take down Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) after he goes rogue, even going to Berlin to fight him. While the battle doesn't go exactly as planned, Tony still takes Peter under his wing to mentor him.

Peter then goes back to his street-level roots in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he's struggling to balance his superhero life with his high school life. Things get even more complicated when Peter learns that the dad of his Homecoming date, Liz Allen (Laura Harrier), is secretly a vigilante criminal known as the Vulture. His first solo adventure isn't without issues, but Peter still proves himself to Tony as a valuable candidate for the Avengers.

Peter really puts his Avengers candidacy to the test in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos (Josh Brolin) sends the Black Order to retrieve the remaining Infinity Stones. Along with Iron Man, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and the Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter fights to stop Thanos, though sadly he is one of the half of humanity that gets wiped away from existence. Thankfully, Peter and the rest of the vanished heroes are revived in Avengers: Endgame.

Tony Stark sacrificed himself in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, which leaves Peter without a mentor in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While studying abroad, Peter is contacted by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and an alleged hero from another dimension named Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who are dealing with terrifying monsters called the Elementals. It's revealed that these Elementals are nothing more than digital puppets and Mysterio is their puppet master, and while Spider-Man succeeds in stopping him, Mysterio ends the film by revealing Peter's secret identity to the world.

Peter's life is completely upended in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as his life is impossible to navigate now that everyone knows he is Spider-Man. This leads Peter to see if Doctor Strange can cast a spell to make everyone forget his secret identity, but this backfires and brings other Spider-Men and Spider-Man villains from other dimensions from other dimensions. The most dangerous of them is easily the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), who kills Peter's beloved Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). With the help of Peter 2 (Tobey Maguire) and Peter 3 (Andrew Garfield), Peter is able to fix the spell and send everyone to their original universes, but this also means the original spell erases everyone's memory of him. Now completely alone and forgotten by the world, Peter decides to continue his journey as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Little does he know that another character from a different universe, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), also came to the MCU for a brief time, and left behind a particular alien goo that could have grave consequences for the future.

2 Who is Making 'Spider-Man 4'?

Spider-Man 4 will have a new director at the helm, though it's also someone who has plenty of experience in the MCU. Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be bringing his clear expertise for excllent action and stunt choreography to the Spider-Man franchise with Spider-Man 4. Destin Daniel Cretton was previously attached to direct the fifth Avengers film when it was known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and is also attached to the upcoming MCU series Wonder Man and a sequel to Shang-Chi.

1 When Does 'Spider-Man 4' Start Filming?

Tom Holland officially confirmed that the fourth Spider-Man film will begin filming in Summer 2025, confirming so in the following statement:

"Yeah, next summer– Next summer we start shooting, everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there, super exciting. I can’t wait."

Until then, many of Tom Holland's other Spider-Man adventures are available to stream on Disney+.

