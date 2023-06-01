Producer Amy Pascal has confirmed that Spider-Man 4 starring Tom Holland is indeed in development, but the project is currently on pause due to the writers’ strike. Speaking with Variety, Pascal also assured fans that as soon as the strike is over, Sony intends to start writing the script for Holland’s next movie as the web-slinger.

While Sony owns Spider-Man and all of the hero’s adjacent characters, the studio signed an unprecedented deal with Disney and Marvel Studios to bring the Friendly Neighbor into the MCU. Thanks to this deal, Holland put on his uniform for a highly-successful solo trilogy and three crossover movies, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Of course, not everything went smoothly, and the deal was almost done in 2019. However, thanks to Holland’s intervention, Disney and Sony agreed to move forward with their profitable partnership.

Still, while Spider-Man: No Way Home was a major box office hit, there’s no new Spider-Man project on the MCU’s busy agenda. And while Marvel Studio’s producer Kevin Feige claims the studio still has “big plans” for Spider-Man, we would love to get some official news sooner than later. Fortunately, Spider-Man 4 is definitely a go, according to Pascal. When asked about Holland’s future as the web-slinger, Pascal was quick to say, “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are.” Nevertheless, as Pascal underlines, “We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters, and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

RELATED: All the TV Shows Impacted by the Writers Strike

Spider-Man 4 Is Not the Only MCU Project Halted by the Writers’ Strike

While Spider-Man 4 was apparently in early development when the writers’ strike broke, the movie joins other MCU projects on hold until the matter is resolved. A few days after the writers’ strike began, Marvel Studios announced it would push pause on Blade, starring Mahershala Ali as the iconic vampire-hunter. Last week, Marvel Studios hit the brakes on Thunderbolts, an upcoming ensemble movie featuring multiple Marvel villains and antiheroes. In addition, the studio also suspended production on the Wonder Man series, which is expected to star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular hero. Unfortunately, that’s only the beginning, as more projects will have to go into the fridge unless Hollywood studios decide to pay writers fairly for their hard work. And in the MCU’s case, Hollywood’s greed might do more damage than Thanos ever could.

There’s still no release window for Spider-Man 4. Fortunately, Webslinger fans can watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters starting tomorrow, June 2.