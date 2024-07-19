The Big Picture Kevin Feige confirmed writers are working on Spider-Man 4, with a script to be delivered soon.

Feige hints at a mix of old and new X-Men characters in the MCU adaptation.

No official release date for Spider-Man 4 has been announced yet; stay tuned for updates on Collider.

The next project for arguably the most popular comic book character of all time just got a major update. In an interview with Gizmodo, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked about Spider-Man 4, the next installment in the MCU Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland. The last time audiences saw Holland suit up as Spider-Man was alongside Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and news on the webhead front has been eerily quiet since then. However, Feige assures fans that the lack of noise doesn't mean there isn't anything coming, as he teased a promising update which very well may come to fruition sooner rather than later:

"Amy [Pascal] and I are working on it. We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon."

Little is known about the next Spider-Man entry in the MCU at this time, other than that Holland will be back as Peter Parker. Things are going to look much different for Peter going forward after having to let go and say goodbye to MJ (Zendaya) and even his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon). However, this is the version of Spider-Man that so many fans have been waiting for years to see; everyone loves the broken down, back against the wall, struggling to pay rent Spider-Man because he's relatable, he really feels like one of us. The last two Holland-led Spider-Man films each grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and it's likely the next one will too which should help Marvel and Disney kick things into high gear.

Kevin Feige Teases What To Expect From the X-Men in the Future of the MCU

Close

On any average day, there are few characters in the world more popular than the X-Men, but with their recent success in X-Men '97, the family of mutants are nothing short of a hot commodity. Everyone knows the X-Men are coming to the live-action MCU eventually, and when Feige was asked how the MCU plans to handle that adaptation, he gave an interesting response:

"You'll probably see a mix of characters you've seen before and a mix of characters you've never seen before."

There are plenty of X-Men characters from Marvel Comics who have yet to make an appearance in live-action or animation, but there are a few players on the roster that can't be left out. You can't have the X-Men without characters like Wolverine, Cyclops, and Rogue, so only time will tell which familiar character will get the ax to make room for new blood.

There is no official release date for Spider-Man 4 or news on when the film will begin production. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream the first season of X-Men '97 on Disney+.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men Expand

WATCH ON DISNEY+