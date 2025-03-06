Simu Liu might have appeared only in one Marvel movie but he dodges the MCU-related question like a longtime veteran. Fans are anticipating to see Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings actor return in a sequel or have a crossover with another fan favorite character, however, all details are kept tightly under wraps as to where Shang-Chi (Liu) can appear next. Some fans speculate that given Destin Daniel Cretton is set to direct Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 and is also responsible for introducing the Asian superhero in the MCU, Liu might make an appearance in the upcoming project.

Liu recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, there he was asked by the late-night host whether he’s appearing in Spider-Man 4. Liu gave a sly response “Oh, I’m not even... I’m not even going near that one," further adding, “I haven’t heard anything, [but] I love people who love those movies, and I also love those movies.” Fallon too noted that the Kim’s Convenience actor is dancing around the straight question, nonetheless, went to discuss the prospect of Shang-Chi 2 to which Liu responded,

I understand the overwhelming fan enthusiasm for the movie, the character, and the sequel. We’re so excited at the prospect of bringing that character back, I love writing sequels in my head all the different storylines, so I get it.

What’s Happening With ‘Shang-Chi 2’?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been a bright spot in the post-Endgame era of the MCU. The 2021 film was well received by the audience for its performances, direction, and the representation of Asian characters in the genre. The movie garnered scores of 92% from critics and 98% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes on its way to grossing over $432 million at the global box office. A sequel was announced following the success of the film, however, we haven’t heard anything since.

Given that the universe went through a significant creative overhaul last year, the Kang storyline was discarded after Jonathan Majors was fired. Fans speculated that given Shang-Chi's post-credit scene featured major Avengers like Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) loosely connecting the ten rings to Kang storyline, the Shang-Chi sequel too might have gone through some creative overhaul. While director Cretton is busy with Spider-Man 4, Liu previously revealed that it doesn’t affect other plans, "I don't think anything's been impacted. I speak to Destin often and there's nothing coming out of both of us but excitement to make this film."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available to stream on Disney+.