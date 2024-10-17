It's been only a few weeks since it was announced that Shang-Chi helmer Destin Daniel Cretton would direct the next Spider-Man movie, and now the leading star is following suit by dropping a major update. During a recent interview on the Rich Roll podcast, Tom Holland was asked about Spider-Man 4, the follow-up to the 2021 multiversal epic which left his version of Peter Parker in a world where no one remembers who he is. Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the biggest movies of all-time, returning both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the roles that made them who they are today, and Spider-Man 4 will have to continue moving the needle. When asked what he could say about the film, Holland spilled quite a bit compared to the average Marvel star's response:

"We're working now, pedal is to the metal, we're trying to get it going as soon as possible... but there's still a lot of moving pieces that need to come together for us to hit the ground running. It needs work but the writers are doing a really great job. I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we, at times, were bouncing around the living room."

This is certainly an optimistic update, as it would have been just as easy for Holland to simply say, "They're working on it, and we'll know more soon" if he didn't have real reason to be excited. Other than Holland returning to play Peter Parker, it has yet to be confirmed who else will be back in Spider-Man 4 reprising their roles, but it sounds as if Marvel has plans to include Zendaya as MJ. Some fans are still curious whether Jacob Batalon will return and reprise his role as Ned Leeds, Peter's "guy in the chair," while others are waiting to see him make his debut as Hobgoblin, a famous Spider-Man villain who has yet to appear in live-action. Now that Peter is on his own and ready to swing as a solo Spider-Man, it may be time for a brand-new ensemble around him except for a few returning stars.

Who Could Be the Villain of ‘Spider-Man 4’?

Close

Spider-Man has one of the most impressive rogue galleries of any superhero, and while no official villain has been announced for Spider-Man 4, there are some clues that allude to whom it could be. Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin has been the villain twice, along with Electro, Vulture, Doc Ock, Rhino, Lizard, Sandman, and Mysterio in other Spider-Man movies. If Sony opts for a villain that has yet to be adapted as a Spider-Man foe, its options include Scorpion, Mister Negative, Kraven the Hunter, or Hobgoblin.

Spider-Man 4 does not yet have an official production start date or release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Spider-Man: Far From Home on Disney+.

Spider-Man: Far from Home Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Director Jon Watts Runtime 130 Writers Chris McKenna , Erik Sommers , Stan Lee , Steve Ditko

WATCH ON DISNEY+