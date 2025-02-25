Now that Daredevil: Born Again is about to hit Disney+, fans can begin speculating about where we might next see the likes of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, or Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. Well, the bad news is, according to D'Onofrio, it will not be in Spider-Man 4 alongside Tom Holland. Speaking to Adam Barnhardt, the pair were asked if they'd be appearing in the newest movie featuring Holland as Peter Parker, and it seems like the answer is a resounding no.

Well, for you, we're not. You can ask that because we're not in Spider-Man 4, or at least nobody has told me that we are.

A meeting between Spider-Man, Kingpin and Daredevil could only happen on the big screen, of course. That is because of the recently reported issue that means Sony holds the rights for live-action television appearances by the Web Slinger. Cox, of course, famously appeared as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and with Spider-Man reportedly focusing on more "street level" threats in the upcoming film, an encounter with two of New York's most iconic characters would have been a nice treat for viewers. Sadly, it seems it won't be happening. Or, of course, they could both be lying through their teeth. We prefer that version of events, so let's stick with that.

What MCU Projects Have Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio Appeared In?

Outside of No Way Home, in which Murdock appeared briefly to offer legal counsel to Peter Parker, both Cox and D'Onofrio have reprised their roles from the original Netflix Daredevil series on the small screen for a number of Disney+ series. Cox returned as Matt Murdock in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022), where his alter ego, Daredevil, made a memorable run of appearances as a romantic interest for Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters—although it should be known that Born Again will not be referencing this. D'Onofrio also made his return as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in Hawkeye (2021), where his character played a pivotal role in the series' events, and then followed that up with a number of appearances in Echo, the spin-off from Hawkeye will premiere in 2024. Given the popularity of the characters, we'd bet it won't be long until we see them again.

Daredevil: Born Again lands on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on March 5. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Source: Adam Barnhardt.