If there is one role that Willem Dafoe is known for, it is his portrayal of Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy. So much so that he reprized the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But as Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 is just a few years away, the Marvel actor has teased that he could return to the upcoming MCU feature. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dafoe was asked if, in Spider-Man 4, fans will learn if he survived his return to his original universe following the events of No Way Home. While the actor didn't give a definitive answer, he teased that he "could come back" and stated that he enjoyed working with Tom Holland, as well as being part of the Spider-Man films.

“We’ll see. We’ll see. I could come back. Tom was great to work with, and the whole series of Spider-Man films that I did were great fun."

Spider-Man 4 is the next film in the MCU's Spider-Man lineup. With a scheduled release date of July 2026, the film will be released two months after Avengers: Doomsday. So far, Holland is the only name attached to the project, and it's still uncertain if his co-stars, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their roles as MJ and Ned. Directing this feature is Marvel director, Destin Daniel Cretton, who has worked on other MCU projects such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Wonder Man, and it will be written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The plot for the film remains a mystery, but it was confirmed that filming will begin during the summer of 2025.

Willem Dafoe's Acting Career, Explained

Aside from his role as Green Goblin, Dafoe has an extensive acting career since he started in 1975. Other projects that he starred in include Zack Snyder's Justice League, American Psycho, Finding Nemo, The Fault in our Stars, and Murder on the Orient Express. His most recent role was in the supernatural horror film, Nosferatu, which will enter U.S. theaters on December 25, 2024. While it has yet to be confirmed if he will return to the MCU, he's set to appear in future projects, such as The Legend of Ochi, The Man in My Basement, and The Birthday Party.

Spider-Man 4 is scheduled to come out on July 24, 2026. Until then, you can rewatch Dafoe's Green Goblin once more in Spider-Man: No Way Home, available to rent on Prime Video