This year's D23 Expo is back in full swing, meaning more Star Wars, more Disney and more Marvel! To kick off the weekend, Marvel is celebrating our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man's 60th anniversary with a special Beyond Amazing panel some fans experienced at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. It wouldn't be Disney without a little magic, so panel attendees will be able to snag two Amazing Fantasy #1000 variants, with exclusive artwork by Humberto Ramos.

Following SDCC, Marvel and fans have been celebrating Spider-Man's 60 Beyond Amazing years in service to the good people of New York City and beyond with brand-new merch and products. This year at the D23 Expo, Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man panel will take place on Saturday, September 10 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT. Attendees who swing by the panel will get first access to two variants of the tribute issue Amazing Fantasy #1000. The two covers will boast completely unique artwork from Ramos and beautiful coloring by Marvel colorist and writer Edgar Delgado.

One of the variant covers features some of Marvel's fan-favorite Super Heroes, like Black Panther and Captain Marvel, bearing gifts for the birthday boy. Spider-Man is seen dropping by to receive his birthday cake from a proud Mickey Mouse, with Spider-Man balloons all around them. The other variant, in very Disney fashion, shows Spider-Man presenting Mickey and pals with a huge cake to commemorate The Walt Disney Company's 100th Anniversary coming up next year. In attendance are all the classic Disney characters, like Goofy, Minnie snapping a picture on her phone, and Pluto. Donald Duck, being Donald, doesn't look too happy that Daisy seems enamored with Spidey. Both covers are exclusive to D23's celebration for Spider-Man's Beyond Amazing year and are available to attendees only while supplies last.

Once fans have grabbed their variant Amazing Fantasy #1000 issues, don't miss out on the Talent Central signing afterwards, taking place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT. Marvel's Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, writer Zeb Wells and Ramos will all be available to sign the comics! The Talent Central signing will also offer an Amazing Fantasy #1000 lithograph for signing.

The panel, held on the backlot stage, will be held with Cebulski and Lowe, who will team up to celebrate all spectacular sixty years of Spider-Man with fans. Beginning with his debut in 1962 in Amazing Fantasy #15, the two will trace Spider-Man's comic history through six decades of web-slinging. Attendees will get to participate in trivia about the webbed wonder that may even put their knowledge to the test!

Stay tuned to Collider for more D23 news

