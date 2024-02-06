The Big Picture Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the highly anticipated sequel to the award-winning animated film that revolutionized animation.

The film follows Miles Morales as he navigates a multiverse with different versions of Spider-Man and a new threat known as The Spot.

The screening of this Oscar-nominated film will take place on February 15th, followed by an exclusive Q&A with the directing trio. Get your tickets now!

For our next team-up with Landmark Theatres, Collider is beyond excited to announce one of our upcoming FYC screenings will be Best Animated Feature Film nominee, Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, followed by a director Q&A. Its 2018 predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse flipped the script on animation and took home the very same Academy Award back in 2019, but the crew of talent behind this intended trilogy weren’t resting on their laurels with the sequel. Across the Spider-Verse takes a plunge into a world bursting with color and unique animation styles, with a killer soundtrack. Read on for more details on how to join this special event.

Across the Spider-Verse meets back up with Miles after he’s discovered his abilities and thwarted Kingpin’s mission. In the chaos, however, things fell through the cracks — or portals, rather — and now there’s a bizarre individual known as The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) lurking through universes. Between the madness of being Brooklyn’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and keeping up with his grades, Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) reunites with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) to show him the Society of Spider-Men across the multiverse. On their travels, we get to experience entire new worlds splashed with color and meet an infinite number of unique Spider-People. The larger-than-life story, penned by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham, explores the idea of “canon events” within every Spider-Man’s existence, and Miles’ struggle to accept or defy his new future.

The sequel also brings back the vocal talents of Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Mahershala Ali, and introduces Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Shea Whigham, Jack Quaid, Amandla Stenberg, Donald Glover, Kathryn Hahn, and so many more.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Screening Details

Come check out this Oscar-nominated adventure on the big screen (again or for the very first time) with us on Thursday, February 15 at the Landmark Theatres Sunset in LA. The screening will begin at 7 pm, and after the credits roll we’ll invite directing trio Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers & Justin K. Thompson on stage for an exclusive Q&A.

What Are the Other Best Animated Feature Film Nominees?

This year’s nominations for Best Animated Feature includes an impressive roster of competition. Across the Spider-Verse is going toe-to-toe with Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s emotional and unusual The Boy and the Heron; Peter Sohn and Disney’s heartwarming Elemental; Troy Quane and Nick Bruno’s medieval fantasy Nimona; and Pablo Berger’s heartfelt Robot Dreams.

How to Get Tickets for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

To purchase tickets for this event, hit this link. Seating is limited, so don’t miss out on this special opportunity to catch an Oscar contender on the big screen, followed by a conversation with the directors at the helm of their enormous team of talent.

For even more FYC screenings, check out our upcoming events for Best International Feature nominees, The Teachers' Lounge and Perfect Days. Stay tuned to Collider for even more!