One of the most highly anticipated comic book films coming out in 2023 is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to the Oscar-winning 2018 animated film Into the Spider-Verse is swinging into theaters in June. As such, the marketing for the film has slowly been ramping up. This of course includes merchandise. Funko has already unveiled their massive Pop wave for the multiverse adventure, but now Hasbro has stepped into Spidey's web to unveil their Marvel Legends line for Across the Spider-Verse.

The new Marvel Legends line will include eight characters from the upcoming film. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) aka Ghost-Spider, Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), Cyborg Spider-Woman, and The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) are celebrated in this new wave. All the figures will come with their own unique accessories and will cost $24.99 except for Cyborg Spider-Woman. This massive Web-Head will be a deluxe figure standing at almost 8 inches tall and will cost $58.99. Across the Spider-Verse appears to be the biggest Spider-Man film to date in terms of how many Spider-People will be featured in this insane multiverse hopping adventure, so it’s safe to expect more heroes and villains announced for this Marvel Legends line as comic book fans get closer to the film’s release.

What’s Across the Spider-Verse About?

Across the Spider-Verse will continue the adventures of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy as they get tangled into a web in the multiverse once again. Due to a new threat, The Spot, the various Spider-People protecting the multiverse clash on how to stop them. It’s up to Miles and Gwen to unite the Spider-Verse and stop The Spot before it’s too late. This is all the while this lovable Spider pair continues to develop their romantic feelings toward one another.

Simply put, Into the Spider-Verse was one of the best animated films of all time. It was more than just an animated Marvel film for kids, it was an emotionally deep and complex introduction to Miles Morales‘ Spider-Man. The animation was breathtaking, the action was spectacular, the voice cast was stacked with talent, and the story had a great blend of heart and humor. It more than deserved its Oscar. From all the trailers and marketing thus far, Across the Spider-Verse looks to be everything its amazing predecessor was just on a much grander scale.

When Does Across the Spider-Verse Release?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is releasing in theaters on June 2, 2023, before the third film in the series Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse caps off the trilogy on March 29, 2024. These new Across the Spider-Verse Marvel Legends figures aren’t up for pre-order yet, but you can view the preview images for the Spidey-centric wave down below.