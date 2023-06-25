Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has being making a huge impact ever since it premiered in theaters. The animated sequel deals with a story that takes Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) across many different dimensions, giving audiences the possibility to explore worlds where Spider-Man had a slightly different path from the one they know and love. As the movie explores diverse versions of the same story, it includes several Easter egg to other Marvel productions. However, fans might be surprised to learn that one of these surprises was related to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

As spotted by Eagle-eyed fan Hunter Radesi, a cover story from the New York Bulletin can be seen at some point in the film. The newspaper made appearances during Marvel series such as Daredevil and Jessica Jones, but i has been confirmed to be directly tied to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. because of the character featured on the picture. Daisy Johnson (Chole Bennet) was a runaway vigilante at one point of her impressive career, and the media didn't know how to treat her like anything else.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premiered in 2013, with the initial premise focusing on the reveal that Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) didn't actually die at the hands of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) during the first Avengers movie. Through a top secret government program, the charismatic agent was brought back to life, and he was placed in charge of a team of young heroes who were willing to prove themselves in an ever-expanding universe. With the passage of time, the series grew into following Daisy' s Inhuman origin, the aftermath of HYDRA being revealed as the masterminds behind S.H.I.E.L.D. and tons of time travel. The show ended 2020 after seven seasons of dangerous missions.

The Future of Miles Morales

Even if the characters from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. didn't show up to help Miles Morales, Brooklyn's favorite web-slinger has a tough challenge ahead of him. The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) is still out there, and he has made his intentions of going after Miles' father (Brian Tyree Henry) very clear. With the integrity of the multiverse in the balance, Miles must make the mos complicated decision of his life. Should he save his father and risk a complete multiversal collapse? Or should he let one of the people he loves the most suffer a terrible fate to save billions of lives? It will all be revealed when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on March 29, 2024.

You can check out the Easter egg from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. featured in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse below: