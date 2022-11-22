Marvel fans will see multiple art styles from throughout the multiverse in next year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. When speaking to Empire, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller teased the film's different animation styles, and a new image from the film has also been released.

The image is a close-up of a character wearing a Spider-Man mask. The mask looks similar to the traditional one worn by Peter Parker in the comic books, films, and animation. It is red and features the classic white Spider-Man eyes. However, this mask does not feature the webbing design that Peter's mask normally has. The design of the black section of the mask's eyes also breaks up into little black circles the further away it is from the white part of the eyes.

In the interview, Lord compared the animation styles in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to the original 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He also talked about the influence of 2021's The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which he was a producer for. "The first film had one animation style that dominates the movie," said Lord. "This movie has six. So we're taking those tools, adding all the things we learned on The Mitchells vs. The Machines, and then growing them further to accommodate the ambition of this movie. Which is to wow you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the movie reflect the story, and that the images are driven by feelings, as opposed to some egg-headed art project. Which it also is, by the way!" In the first film, different art styles were used for the character designs of the Spider-People from different universes. While Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) had similar styles, Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir appeared in black and white and Kimiko Glenn's Peni Parker had an anime-inspired design. John Mulaney's Spider-Ham design looked similar to classic comedy cartoon characters.

Image via Empire Magazine

In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the different characters from throughout the multiverse were brought into Miles' universe. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will feature Miles traveling to alternate universes. "The two you saw in the teaser trailer were what's called Earth-50101, which we're calling 'Mumbattan' - that's based on an Indian comic-book look - and Nueva York from Spider-Man 2099's world," said Miller. "That's based on Syd Mead-style illustrations of what the future might look like. There's also Gwen's world, which is Earth-65. And what was a watercolour-wash style that's reminiscent of the covers of her comic books."

Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O'Hara (voiced by Oscar Isaac) appeared in the post-credit scene from the first film. In the scene, Miguel traveled to the world of the 1967 Spider-Man animated series, which changed his design to match the series. A first look for the film that was released in December 2021, showed Miguel grabbing Miles and taking him to another alternate universe.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023. A third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024. In the meantime, check out the first look for the film below: