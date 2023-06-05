It cannot be denied that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a stunning, visual and visceral experience. It's one of the greatest superhero films ever and one of the best animated movies of all time. There is just one, slight, small issue with it. And that's the fact that, very obviously in certain parts, you can't actually hear what's being said.

Take the opening scene of the film, which reintroduces us to Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy - Spider-Gwen, if you like - who is recapping events, and her life, prior to the film beginning. Problem is, she's also playing drums in her band at the time. And you cannot hear a word she's saying, because something is off with the sound mix. You may have thought that was just an issue with your particular screening, reader, but no. This is a widespread problem that garnered several complaints.

Thankfully, for us, the messages did reach the creative team at the Sony Animation blockbuster, and they are well aware of the problem. In a slew of tweets, Phil Lord responded by noting he was aware of the issue, and that it could be resolved by changing the sound mix settings. He helpfully added that he had made stickers to send to projectionists across the world to ensure the film was played with the correct sound mix which would allow for maximum audience enjoyment.

Get to The Theater Early

Lord challenged fans to get to their chosen cinemas early and ask management to ensure the volume is at the correct setting, noting if it's a full house they may have to up it by half a point.

"Spider-Verse friends! if you get to the theater early and you want a fun mission ask someone to check that the theater volume is set at reference (7)! If it sounds a bit quiet, invite them to turn it up a touch to 7.5! If they give you flack... tell them we said it was okay.

The writer-produced continued to explain, in layman's terms, that volume seven is recommended as it's the chosen standard they mix the films to.

"7 is the standard we mix to. 7.5 might be better in a full house. It’s a very dynamic and comfortable mix so you can play it loud and proud"

The audio issues are unfortunate for those working on the film to perfect the sound quality for worldwide audiences, but hopefully the technical issues can be resolved with the updated instructions being sent out. The issues certainly haven't been detrimental to the film's box office, as the film grossed $120.5 million domestic in its opening weekend, the third-biggest Spider-debut of all time.

