Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseWith Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swinging into theaters last week we have our newest multiverse movie to add to a rapidly growing collection. Multiverse movies have become their own genre as film studios across the board continue to add their takes to the concept and redefine the format. Still, much like time travel films, multiverse plots are notoriously complicated and easily convoluted. As a result, the genre is usually hit-or-miss, regardless of the characters involved. But when a multiverse movie is a hit, it takes the world by storm in a way no other film can begin to contest.

Members of the super exclusive club include 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Academy Award winner for Best Animated Feature) and last year’s A24 hit and surprise Hollywood darling Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner of seven Academy Awards including Best Picture). The newest inductee and a serious contender for the upcoming awards season is, of course, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Not only does ATSV arguably surpass its predecessor, but it is being praised for its stunning visuals and immaculate storytelling, boasting the biggest domestic opening day of 2023 so far. These films tower over their genre peers by finding the perfect balance between heart, humor, and action without mushing and marring their multiverse plot in the process. But despite their multidimensional plot connection, Everything Everywhere and Across the Spider-Verse also have something else in common (besides their acronym-eliciting titles) that sets them apart from the rest.

Bagels Save Lives in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Call it cinema’s biggest coincidence, call it destiny or fate, there is no denying that the unilateral reason for these films’ perfection is all thanks to a food item we take for granted every day: The Bagel. Most commonly associated with cream cheese and the word “schmear,” this bread variant (if you will) is about to take on an entirely new legacy as a multiverse movie staple. If you’ve seen both films you’ll probably understand the capacity of this rather absurd statement, but if not, we’ll provide some context.

Everything Everywhere All at Once centers on Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a Chinese American Immigrant who is doing the best she can to get by at the laundromat she runs with her husband, Waymond Wang (Ke Huy Quan), and their teenage daughter, Joy (Stephanie Hsu). The couple is attempting to file their taxes when Evelyn is pulled into the multiverse and alerted by an alternate Evelyn that a variant of her daughter (known as Jobu Topaki) is attempting to destroy the multiverse. It wasn’t in Evelyn’s plans to become a multiversal hero, but not only did she succeed in her efforts, but the adventure mended her waring relationships with her family in a way that perhaps nothing else could. The concept that was presented to audiences for the multiverse was clear-cut and understandable, just so happening to involve, you guessed it, a bagel. An everything bagel, to be exact, schmeared in metaphor and allegory.

The Everything Everywhere bagel in the film is a unique metaphor for mental health as it represents the antagonist’s worst thoughts and fears: everything fits onto one nihilistic bagel to demonstrate how hopeless depression can feel. The bagel encompasses every conceivable human emotion along with everything else in existence, from Craigslist ads to poppyseeds and salt. Because when you can fit the totality of humanity on a bagel, does anything really matter? The hole in the center represents an escape, a light in the darkness, a way to stop the noise...but the end of everything. It’s Evelyn’s responsibility to stop Jobu from releasing the bagel unto humanity and herself, convincing her to step back from the void and reconcile their differences.

A Bagel Really Annoys a Villain in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

Across the Spider-Verse is the second installment in the animated Spider-Man franchise, which follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he gets swept up into the multiverse once again and crosses paths with nearly every spider-person imaginable. When Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) (aka Spider-Woman) comes to visit Miles, he’s confused as to why he hasn’t been invited to join the elite Spider Society everyone seems to be involved in. That is until Spider Society creator Miguel O’Hara (aka Spider-Man 2099, played by Oscar Isaac) reveals to Miles that the spider that bit him came from another Earth (Earth-42) and he was never supposed to become Spider-Man in the first place. This means in Miguel’s eyes, Miles isn’t Spider-Man, but an anomaly as his title displaces the canon of the multiverse, leaving Earth-42 out of balance as it is left without a Spider-Man.

But it isn’t all Miles’ fault. Some of the blame lands squarely on, you guessed it, a bagel. See back in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, when Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and Miles broke into Alchemax and had to quickly flee from Dr. Olivia Octavius (Kathryn Hahn) and a whole platoon of evil scientists. Peter suggested grabbing a bagel from the cafeteria on their way out to blend in and appear nonchalant, but the plan quickly backfired. Peter tossed the bagel to Miles who chucked it behind him, hitting a scientist square in the face. This scientist, Jonathan Ohnn, becomes our antagonist, The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), because he happens to be in the collider when it explodes, leading to an inhuman transformation that leaves him with spots for skin and unimaginable abilities. But he’s also really mad about the bagel and blames Miles for both incidents. Ohnn also happens to be the scientist that brought the spider from Earth-42 to their Earth, so he believes his and Miles’ fates to be permanently intertwined.

Beyond the Bagel in Hollywood's Multiverses

Of course, while this is a fun happenstance, there is so much more to these films that make them so revered. When Everything Everywhere All at Once hit theaters last April, the A24 sci-fi didn’t make the biggest splash at the box office and had the misfortune of having to compete with another multiverse film, (from Marvel, no less) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But box office aside, Everything Everywhere and its directing duo, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinhert (collectively known as The Daniels) won us over with the heart and creativity that they managed to fit into their film. Though they had been working on the concept for it for years beforehand, they knew what they were going up against when they put their multiverse film up against the likes of Marvel’s interpretations.

However, as it turns out, it's actually thanks to Into the Spider-Verse's multiverse strategy that they got the inspiration for their own take. Kwan even spoke on his initial disinterest in multiverse movies stating in an interview with Fast Company, “Once the multiverse is introduced, nothing matters—there is no choice, and a character’s nothing without his choices. So everything’s watered down. There’s like, five Spider-Men now? Why?” But after being stuck on compiling their own multiverse plot, it turns out it’s their initial thoughts on Spider-Verse that led the duo to their ultimate plan as Scheinhert revealed, “What if we made a multiverse movie that went so far into the idea of an infinite number of universes that it went to the conclusion of, well, nothing matters?” So in some ways, we have Into the Spider-Verse creatives Phil Lord and Christopher Miller to thank for inspiring The Daniels’ Oscar-award-winning interpretation of the multiverse, and in a beautiful cyclical fashion, we have The Daniels to thank for influencing Lord and Miller on Across the Spider-Verse.

In an interview with Empire, Miller compared the two films, calling them similar. He went on to say that what makes both the Spider-Verse films and Everything Everywhere work is "You can have all the spectacle and action and visual insanity, but it has to be focused on an emotional journey you feel in your heart." The multiple universes are cool and the sheer amount of characters multiverse films allow for is exciting, but it all comes down to balancing the emotional core of the film and hitting the sweet spot that will resonate with viewers for years to come, and that is exactly what these special films and visionaries have managed to do. Lord and Miller even managed to sneak a tribute to Everything Everywhere All at Once in a blink-or-you’ll-miss-it moment during Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Displayed on one of the billboards in the film is an advertisement for a movie called "All of It Always All Over the Place," and in the center of it? None other than a bagel.

We love to see filmmakers supporting filmmakers and appreciate even more when we see them collaborate and build on each other’s ideas, whether it is intentional or just a happy coincidence. It’s clear that the creatives behind these films aren’t just in it for the money, but are genuinely invested in the world(s) they have created, as evident through the final product. Once we hit awards season, Across the Spider-Verse will surely join its predecessor and The Daniels' work in the club of multiverse success stories that prove you really can have your bagel and eat it, too.

