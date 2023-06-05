Ben Reilly’s history as a Spider-Man is about as complicated as it gets. Ben's origin story is tied to The Clone Saga, one of the most controversial comic book storylines of all time due to the editors repeatedly extending the run on its increasingly incoherent plot. Because of the complexity of both the character and his origin story, it's easy to brush this clone aside and pay attention to the more engrossing stories in Peter Parker's other adventures. Since he is essentially living from one identity crisis to another, pinning down who exactly Ben Reilly really is can be nearly impossible. He’s been a hero and a villain. He’s been a nomad and a native New Yorker. He’s saved countless civilians and he’s also planned a mass genocide. The one thing that’s consistent with Ben Reilly, though, is that he always seems to be questioning his identity, second-guessing all of his thoughts and actions. Whether he’s behaving like a villain or a hero, Ben’s uncertainty about his purpose in the world acts as a mirror for anyone trying to figure out who exactly they want to be. With him showing up in the recently released Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, it's time to dive into the character's history.

Ben Reilly's Comic Book Origins

Originally introduced in 1975 in The Amazing Spider-Man #149, the clone of Peter Parker was created by the villain known as The Jackal and was thought to have died in the building that exploded in a fight between the two Spider-Men. He survived, but knowing he was the clone, he went into exile. During this time he traveled the world striving to live on his own without bringing too much attention to himself. He gave himself the name Ben Reilly after Uncle Ben and his Aunt May’s maiden name because, despite being mindful that Peter’s implanted memories aren’t his own, he still holds onto those memories to formulate his values and shape the life he wants to build for himself. Spider-Man: The Lost Years, published in 1996, tells the story of his years in exile and shows how his state of mental health has a lot to do with how successful he is at maintaining those values, though, and his mental health fluctuates a lot.

After Ben builds confidence in his own life as the Scarlet Spider, Peter finds a way to retire and focus on his family by allowing Ben to take on the role of the one and only Spider-Man. It would seem like being the only spider-themed hero would make Ben more confident, but instead, it causes him to question if he is good enough. He often wonders if he should call Peter back to reclaim his role as the main Spider-Man. After Peter does come back and they battle a few villains as a team, Ben ends up sacrificing himself for Peter in Spider-Man #75 because he’s always seen Peter as more deserving of life than he is. He is never able to get past dehumanizing himself just because he was created in a lab.

Later, The Jackal brings Ben back in Amazing Spider-Man #22, published in 2016. Every time he resurrected Ben in his attempt to perfect the process, he would destroy any clones that didn’t work out perfectly. The Jackal failed to understand the mental damage that 27 deaths would cause him. This is Ben’s first venture into being a villain, as he kills the Jackal for torturing him through so many deaths, and Ben takes on his moniker as well as his company. His mental break brings him to the brink of genocide with his desire to replace everyone in the world as clones. After yet another resurrection, Ben’s implanted memories of Peter’s life begin to fade and he loses his connection to the values that made him want to be a hero. Because of the empty voids in his mind left by lost memories and a total lack of moral foundation, he becomes the villain, Chasm, in 2018's The Amazing Spider-Man #93. This most recent lapse in judgment led him to try and take over Limbo, but moreover, it showed the importance of his childhood memories, and how people are all shaped by their earliest experiences.

Who Is Ben Reilly aka the Scarlet Spider?

Ben has never really stuck the landing when it comes to finding a life where he feels truly himself. Possessing all the same memories and physical attributes of Peter Parker while knowing himself to be a scientifically produced clone gives a whole new meaning to the term "imposter syndrome." Even after surviving the initial battle with Peter, he lives his life in exile making every decision based on his desire to never be connected with his genetic donor. He even dyes his hair blonde to appear less like Peter and to reflect how different he feels from Peter in his mind. Despite having identical powers to Spider-Man, Ben wants to make his own name in the hero game, and in Web of Spider-Man #118​​​​​​, he makes a unique variation of the costume and is given the moniker Scarlet Spider by J. Jonah Jameson at the Daily Bugle.

The period of time when Ben fought crime as the Scarlet Spider seemed to be when he was most confident in his place in the world. He fights evil the same way Spider-Man did, and his actions show the same values and instincts as Peter, but he is far more aware of his own free will. His focus is more on building a better life as his own man than trying to separate himself from Peter. Because he has far less experience creating meaningful relationships, Ben becomes a bit more ruthless and savage when he faces powerful foes. In an early fight with Venom, Ben battles him far more aggressively than Peter had in the past to the point where Venom can tell he’s not the real Peter Parker. Peter’s focus is usually subduing and apprehending criminals, but Ben fights much more intensely with the intention of winning. Donning an original costume with his own moniker and fighting villains in his own way gives Ben the confidence and agency to be an independent hero and the best version of himself despite being a clone

What Role Does Ben Reilly Play in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, Ben Reilly is a part of the Spider Society. Voiced by Andy Samberg, Ben is an over-exaggeration of the angst and pessimism that hangs over his character in the comics, especially in the version of the Clone Saga from the mid-'90s. When we first meet Ben in the film, he’s drawn in the messier pen-and-marker style drawings from earlier comic book days, and he’s dramatically leaning against a pillar crying about his painful memories. Later, he’s excited to join Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) in going to Miles’ universe and really showcases his angsty vibe when Miguel asks him if he's checked his location, and he responds “Yes, Dad” sharing his annoyance at being told what to do. One of the major complaints about the character when he first came back in the Clone Saga was that he was so whiny and unsure of himself, and the newest Spider-Man film making fun of that is a hilarious bit of nostalgia for long-time fans.

