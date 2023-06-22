Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a triumphant return to Miles Morales' story as he grows as a hero and finds himself venturing into different universes thanks to his self-proclaimed nemesis The Spot. He reunites with friends Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker, and meets new allies in the elite Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 Miguel O'Hara.

One of the movie's best qualities is its visuals, combining cutting-edge technology and diverse animation styles to create stunning worlds integral to its profound story. The ambitious team behind the art design craft every aspect with incredible attention to detail, and the costumes given for every Spider-Person are as creative as they are flawlessly designed.

10 Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker returns from the first film as a changed man, having worked on his personal life, reconciling with Mary Jane, and becoming a father to daughter May "Mayday" Parker. Far from the messy Spider-Man he was when teaching Miles, he is now a valuable member of the Spider-Society, bringing his kid with him for the ride.

He wears what fans normally expect when thinking of Spider-Man: the classic red and blue bodysuit with spiderweb detailing. It's a classic that doesn't need any change, but Peter's outfit definitely reflects his changed life as a father, wearing a comfy pink bathrobe and baby carrier, with Mayday showing off her skills in an adorable crocheted Spider-Man hat.

9 Ben Reilly / Scarlet Spider

Ben Reilly is a broody and muscular variant of Spider-Man who goes by the alias Scarlet Spider and follows Miguel's command as part of the Spider Society. Voiced by Andy Samberg, this iteration is actually a clone of Peter Parker who shares his abilities and memories, but his personality is quite different as a result of his lived experiences.

His costume is a take on the original bicolor suit changed to fit Reilly's edgier, harsher aesthetic, fitting to his art style. He wears a red bodysuit with a dark dusky blue hoodie with the sleeves cut off, with his own spider logo emblazoned on the chest, along with a metal utility belt and silver cuffs, giving him a rough around the edges look.

8 Jess Drew / Spider-Woman

Voiced by Issa Rae, Jess Drew is a much more experienced Spider-Woman that sees the potential in fellow hero Gwen, inviting her under her wing to be part of Miguel's Spider-Society. Not only is she a leading member of the group, but she can also ride a motorcycle in addition to her web-swinging, and most impressive of all, she can do it pregnant.

Unconventionally, she doesn't hide her face behind a mask, opting instead for big yellow goggles to protect her eyes. She is in a matching ensemble, bike and all, featuring a red jacket, red boots, and black pants with geometric detailing, resulting in a more casually stylish costume that is still ready for action.

7 Margo Kess / Spider-Byte

Amandla Stenberg's Spider-Byte is the other identity of Margo Kess, a tech-savvy teenager who is able to be a web-swinging vigilante from the comfort of her own room through VR. Shown to be incredibly adept with technology, this cyber-hero is responsible for operating the Go-Home-Machine at the Spider Society headquarters, deciding to have Miles' when he tried to return to his own dimension.

As a virtual reality hero, her costume isn't only the clothes she wears but rather her entire being that's present at the Spider Society, having her avatar be pure virtual protection. While this system has incredible perks such as being completely customizable and able to duplicate in order to multitask, it's possible it also has some limits as she is never seen leaving HQ.

6 Miles Morales / Spider-Man

The film's main Spider-Man voiced by Shameik Moore, Miles Morales has grown a lot as a superhero since being bitten by a radioactive spider and taking the web-slinger mantle. Although he is still learning the ropes and how to balance his two identities (and after meeting many weird alternate versions of Spidey), he's developed greatly and is ready to take on bigger challenges.

Miles' suit in the first film was made by taking one of Peter Parker's, with Aunt May's blessing, and using his artistic skills to make it his own with black and red spray paint. Now, as a more established hero, he has upgraded his suit to have a cleaner, sleeker design, but still fully his own with his signature colors and spider logo.

5 Patrick O'Hara / Web-Slinger

Patrick O'Hara is Web-Slinger, a cleverly named Old West take on the vigilante hero, equipped with a web-shooting gun and his trusty horse Widow. Part of the Spider Society, he initially meets Miles and introduces himself and his horse, only to later challenge him to a duel during the chase in a classic wild west fashion.

While his screen time is limited, he made a lasting impression on fans as an instantly iconic version of the beloved character with memorable moments and a striking wardrobe. He wears a Western get-up, complete with cowboy hat, spiderweb-detailed poncho, and a bandana mask under which lurks a familiar face.

4 Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099

Miguel O'Hara is Spider-Man 2099 aka "the one Spider-Man that doesn't have a sense of humor," as described by his voice actor Oscar Isaac, is a brooding vampire ninja who founded the elite Spider-Society. Although he has noble goals of protecting the multiverse, this causes him to antagonize Miles to a very villainous extent.

Miguel's suit is characterized by its intense geometric spider design in bold bright red and blue so dark it can look black, giving him quite an intimidating look. In the comics, his suit is made of ultra-resistant Unstable Molecule Fabric that allows him to use his talons without ripping, but what's most fascinating is in the movie it seems to be powered or possibly made by electronic code, glitching at times in an unsettling futuristic way.

3 Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

Voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, Gwen Stacy is one of the returning Spider-People from the first film, and she is as confident, capable, and graceful as ever, even when grappling with her inner turmoil throughout the film. The universe she is from is stylized in beautiful watercolor-inspired visuals, and she tends to have a consistent color palette reminiscent of this.

Her suit is a great example of less is more, not straying much from the design of the first film of a black and white bodysuit with geometric lines and pink spiderweb details on the arms and under the hood. The biggest change is she's switched her teal ballet slippers for a pair of teal Converse, reflecting how she's evolved into a punk style, piercings and all.

2 Hobart "Hobie" Brown / Spider-Punk

Voiced by Daniel Kaluuya, Hobie Brown is an anarchic Spider-Man who fights fascists, uses an electric guitar as a weapon, and plays by his own rules. With strong convictions and a stronger sense of style, he is an effortlessly cool, authority-defying action man that can't be pinned down as a regular hero.

He has some of the wildest visuals in the film, animated through ever-changing collages inspired by punk zines. He doesn't just wear the conventional bodysuit, he accessorizes with a black leather vest, plaid pants, and red boots with blue laces. He has pins and spikes along the jacket and over his mask forming a Mohawk, but as Miles says, he's even cooler under the mask.

1 Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India

Easy-going and upbeat, Pavitr Prabhakar is Mumbattan's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, voiced by Karan Soni. He has only been wearing the mask for half a year, yet he makes it look effortless, and in the movie his costume gets a huge upgrade from the comics, going for a more dynamic and culturally accurate look.

He still wears the regular colors, but his suit's markings are in a traditional Indian embroidery style, his dhoti is now blue, and he's equipped with golden bands that he uses like yo-yos for his swinging. But the biggest difference is his gorgeous flowing hair coming out the top of his mask, achieved with coconut oil, prayers, and genetics.

