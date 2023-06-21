Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed animated Marvel film, has taken the world by storm not only with its jaw-dropping visuals and heartfelt storyline. It's no secret that the film has been generating remarkable numbers behind its production and box office success - both domestic and global.

Within a mere two weeks of release, Across the Spider-Verse shattered records, surpassing the $400 million mark worldwide. Moreover, the sequel's opening weekend revenue left industry insiders astonished, far exceeding initial projections and amassing an astounding $120 million. With an original budget of $100 million, the filmmakers spared no expense in bringing this web-slinging adventure to life.

Check out the financial web woven by Across the Spider-Verse, unearthing the figures that have contributed to its box office triumph and solidifying its position as one of the most successful films this summer.

Budget for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse By Department

Cast

While specific details regarding the full casting budget have not been officially disclosed, according to reports from Fandomwire, Jason Schwartzman, who lent his voice to the character of Dr. Jonathan Ohnn, received a relatively modest compensation of $270,000 for his voice acting role in Across the Spider-Verse. In contrast, both Daniel Kaluuya, known for portraying Spider-Punk, and Issa Rae, who portrayed Spider-Woman, were reportedly offered a significant sum of $400,000 each for their contributions to the film, amounting to 1.5 times the compensation of Schwartzman. Furthermore, Fandomwire also reports that Oscar Isaac, who brought life to the character of Miguel O'Hara, received a compensation of $400,000 for his portrayal of the iconic character.

Animation

Because Across the Spider-Verse features a wide range of different animation styles, that means the film's animation budget was likely divided up between different animation studios and animators. No exact numbers have been revealed, what we do know is that Sony Pictures Animation's frequent collaborator Sony Pictures Imageworks worked on a large chunk of the film. Other films animated by the studio include The Mitchells vs. the Machines which had a budget of around the $50-100 million range, The Angry Birds Movie 2 which had a budget of $65 million, and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, which had a budget of $75 million. The studio had also hired 14-year-old YouTuber Preston Mutanga and his father to work on the LEGO sequence in the film, after finding his stop-motion LEGO recreation of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer.

The Costs of Promoting Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The promotional expenses for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are separate from the film's initial production budget of $100 million. Although an exact figure is not readily available, considering the extensive outreach to numerous brands within the franchise, it's clear that no corners are being cut in the promotional efforts.

Together with Burger King, the sequel launched various Spider-Verse-themed food items, which include the Spider-Verse Whopper with a red bun and the Spider-Verse Sundae. The flame-grilled Whopper is sandwiched in a red bun with black sesame seeds, drawing inspiration from Miles Morales' Spider-Man suit. Burger King is serving up a Spider-Verse sundae this summer, consisting of soft-serve ice cream topped with red and black chocolate popping candies.

Nike also unveiled a special edition of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, drawing inspiration from Across the Spider-Verse. This exclusive iteration, known as the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Next Chapter", features a captivating University Red, Black, and White color scheme that pays homage to Miles Morales and his iconic Spider-Man suit. The sneaker showcases a remarkable blend of materials, incorporating overlays with a patchwork aesthetic. Notable elements include the use of suede and patent leather, along with a translucent red outsole and comic book-inspired detailing on the collar. Available at a retail price of $200, this Air Jordan 1 High OG captures the essence of the film's spirit.

Epic Games introduced exclusive skins of Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 to Fortnite, featuring designs inspired by the characters' appearances in the film. As digital gaming partners for the sequel, Fortnite and Free Fire have a massive reach, with over 400 million players per month. Their collaboration includes special programs that incorporate custom skins reflecting the movie's aesthetics, character crossovers, and snippets from the film itself.

How Much Does the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Need to Make at the Box Office to Break Even?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was made on a budget of $100 million, which is $10 million more than the budget of Into the Spider-Verse. To recoup its entire budget, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse must generate a minimum of $200 million in global box office revenue, which the film has already more than doubled.

How is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Doing at the Box Office?

In its early predictions, Across the Spider-Verse was anticipated to achieve a projected opening weekend box office revenue of over $80 million. However, thanks to the overall excitement around the film, the sequel surpassed expectations and achieved a whopping $120 million during its debut weekend alone. This makes Across the Spider-Verse the second-biggest box office debut of 2023.

At the global box office, Across the Spider-Verse accomplished an astonishing feat by surpassing the impressive milestone of $400 million in a mere two weeks after its release. Within just 12 days of its theatrical run, the sequel garnered a surprising $240 million in domestic earnings, while also raking in an additional $164 million from international markets. This outstanding performance resulted in a phenomenal global haul of $405 million.

For a quick point of comparison, the first installment Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which made its debut in 2018, Into the Spider-Verse achieved a commendable $35.4 million during its opening weekend. Despite facing tough competition from DC's Aquaman in theaters, Into the Spider-Verse promised potential among both long-time Spider-Man fans and new audiences. As the theatrical run progressed, Into the Spider-Verse continued to captivate audiences, culminating in domestic earnings of $190 million and an impressive worldwide total of $385 million.

Comparisons to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Similar to Across the Spider-Verse, the production budget allocated for The Super Mario Bros. Movie amounted to $100 million. The film has surpassed expectations at the box office, amassing an impressive $536 million domestically and an additional $674 million from overseas markets, resulting in a staggering global total of $1.21 billion. Not only did it exceed projections by nearly $80 million during its opening weekend, but it also achieved a remarkable $204 million in box office revenue during its extended five-day debut.

Joining the league of films with a $100 million budget, John Wick: Chapter 4 has now crossed the milestone of $400 million in box office earnings. The film added an additional $10.1 million from international markets, bringing its worldwide total to $402 million. This achievement not only contributes to the success of the latest installment but also propels the overall box office performance of the John Wick franchise, which now stands at an impressive $991 million.

The summer's beloved friendly movie duo, Oppenheimer and Barbie, have both been allotted an estimated budget of $100 million each. Initial projections for their opening weekends indicate that Oppenheimer is expected to generate between $30 million and $35 million, while Barbie is anticipated to bring in a higher range of $45 million to $55 million.