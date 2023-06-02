For the third time in a row, a new movie will top the weekend box office. After Fast X and The Little Mermaid both opened slightly below expectations, the domestic box office is looking to rebound in a major way with this week’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the hugely anticipated sequel to 2018’s critical and commercial hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The animated superhero sequel delivered a spectacular $17.4 million in Thursday previews, marking the second-biggest preview haul ever for an animated movie, behind 2018’s Incredibles 2.

That Pixar film ultimately finished as the biggest animated release in history, with a $608 million lifetime domestic haul. Across the Spider-Verse will likely not hit that mark, and is actually projected to make less than half of what Incredibles 2 grossed in its opening weekend ($182 million). As things stand, Across the Spider-Verse is looking at an $80 million-plus debut weekend, but it’s entirely possible for it to deliver a bigger haul, considering the kind of excitement around it. Earlier this year, The Super Mario Bros. Movie blew past projections and ended up grossing $204 million in its extended five-day debut, massively out-performing the $130 million figure that it was initially expected to hit.

If these projections stand, Across the Spider-Verse will easily double the opening weekend haul of Into the Spider-Verse ($35 million). That film made $3.5 million in Thursday previews; it ended its domestic run with $190 million, and tapped out globally with $384 million. This might not seem like a lot, especially when compared to the kind of figures that most major superhero movies seem to deliver these days — for instance, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, widely believed to have underperformed, ended up grossing nearly $100 million more — but it’s worth remembering that Into the Spider-Verse was produced on a reported $90 million budget, which is a fraction of what most major animated movies cost.

Image via Sony

Sony is Betting Big on the Movie

Sony spent a reported $100 million to produce Across the Spider-Verse, and millions more to market it. And the show of confidence seems to be paying off. In addition to the stellar box office performance, the movie is also attracting ecstatic reviews. Across the Spider-Verse currently sits at a “fresh” 96% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and Collider’s own Ross Bonaime called it “one of the best films of 2023” in his review. Into the Spider-Verse ended up winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, where it incidentally beat Incredibles 2. But even though Across the Spider-Verse is all but guaranteed to out-perform its predecessor commercially, it’s too early to tell if it’ll be just as successful during the awards season.

The movie exists (mostly) independently of the live-action Spider-Man series starring Tom Holland, and continues the story of Miles Morales, voiced by Shamiek Moore, who runs into a host of Spider-people as he goes on a multiverse-hopping adventure. Hailee Steinfeld joins Moore as Gwen Stacy. Other cast members include Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac. Produced by the fan-favorite filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and directed by Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson, Across the Spider-Verse is currently playing in theaters. You can watch our interview with Lord and Miller here, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.