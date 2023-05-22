While there have already been a handful of superhero adventures released in 2023, there’s no film as highly anticipated in the genre as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to the 2018 animated Oscar winner is finally crawling its way to theaters this June. In preparation for the epic multiverse release, companies like Hasbro and Funko have already unveiled their merchandise for the upcoming film. Now, with less than two weeks to go, BoxLunch has thrown their hat into the ring with a new Spider-Verse apparel collection.

This includes a Spider-Man Bomber Jacket in Miles’ red and black color scheme, multiple Spider-Man knit cardigans, various Spider-Man sports jerseys, and a ton of web-tastic shirts. There are shirts for almost every major character in the film including Miles, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man 2029, and Spider-Punk. There’s even a Loungefly Spider-Man and MJ mini backpack based on their appearance in No Way Home. The Spider-Verse is filled with callbacks from across Spidey’s past like Ben Reilly, Spider-Man PS4, and The Spectaular Spider-Man, so this may be hinting that Tom Holland’s Web-Head has a role to play in Across the Spider-Verse. How, that’s highly unlikely as this is again based on No Way Home. Almost everything in this collection is exclusive to BoxLunch.

What’s Across the Spider-Verse About?

Across the Spider-Verse will continue to see Miles develop as Brooklyn's new full time Spider-Man. However, thanks to a new threat known only as The Spot, Miles is thrown into another crazy multiverse adventure teaming up with Gwen Stacy and an entire league of Spider-People. This includes new additions like Spider-Punk, Spider-Man India, and Jessica Drew’s Spider-Woman. After a while, Spider-Man 2099 and Miles butt heads on how to handle Spot, which leads to 2099 sending the whole Spider-Verse after Miles and Gwen. Only time will tell how the pair of Wall Crawlers will escape this tangled web of a mess.

When Into the Spider-Verse was released in 2018, it was praised for its rich character driven story, inventive direction, and stunning animation. Across the Spider-Verse looks to take everything that worked in that first award-winning adventure and apply it to a more Endgame level narrative. This is going to be a much bigger sequel, and it's going to push the boundaries of what can be achieved in animation with a ton of different breathtaking art styles. The colorfulness of the animation is perfect for shirts and apparel of all types which is something BoxLunch capitalized on.

When Does Across the Spider-Verse Release?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be swinging into theaters on June 2. This is the middle chapter of the Spider-Verse trilogy which will conclude with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on March 29, 2024. While Marvel fans anxiously await Miles’ cinematic return, you can shop BoxLunch’s entire Spider-Verse collection on their website. Across the Spider-Verse’s trailer can also be seen down below.