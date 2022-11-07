The web that is the cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continues to be spun. Daniel Kaluuya has taken a leap of faith and joined the cast of the sequel to the wildly-successful Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, according to a report by THR. Kayluua, who is no stranger to the superhero genre, joins the cast of Across the Spider-Verse as Spider-Punk. The news comes during the week of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s release — the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther (which Kaluuya also starred in).

The two-time Academy Award nominee is a great addition to any cast and is hot off the heels of the role that won him his first Academy Award which was as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, and his reunion with Jordan Peele for the sci-fi spectacle Nope this summer.

Spider-Punk is a recent iteration of the wall-crawler. Created by Dan Slott and Olivier Copel, Spider-Punk made his comic book debut in The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 #10 in January 2015. 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse was a massive triumph for Sony Pictures; who took home a Best Animated Feature Film at the 2019 Academy Awards. The film grossed $375 million worldwide ($190 domestic) and has a 97% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. The impact of the film itself was seen in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home which used the multiverse to unite multiple iterations of Spider-Man on-screen much like how the various Spider-Men (and women) in Into the Spider-Verse.

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Won't Be Swinging Into Theaters Until 2023 as Sony Faces Major Delays

The trio of Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers are directing Across the Spider-Verse, taking over for the trio of Bob Perischetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman who directed Into the Spider-Verse. The sequel will once again be produced by the team of Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Christina Steinberg.

Plot details for Across the Spider-Verse are still being kept under wraps, but it will feature Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) as they take on a new threat. Also confirmed to return from the first film are Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez and Greta Lee as Spider-Man 2099, Jefferson Davis, Rio Morales and Lyla, respectively. Across the Spider-Verse will also welcome some fresh faces including the likes of Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Joma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartmann.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release in theaters on June 2, 2023. You can check out the teaser trailer below: