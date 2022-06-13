Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse may still be a little under a year away, but the film’s creators are still giving fans some juicy details on the highly anticipated sequel. Today on the film’s official Twitter account, the announcement was made that Jason Schwartzman would be voicing the movie’s villain The Spot.

The Spot, aka Dr. Jonathan Ohmn, first appeared in 1985’s Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man #98, and was created by Al Milgrom and Herb Trimpe. The Spot is a villain perfect for a multiverse movie like Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. He is immediately recognizable by his entire white body covered in black dots. Those black dots are actually wormholes that allow him to open up portals and teleport across time and space. The character also has a lot of connections to other villains in the Spider-Man rogues' gallery. In the comics, he was the college roommate of Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio. He also obtained his powers in a science experiment gone wrong while working for Kingpin, who was the villain of the first film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. The Spot is typically used as a villain for the Peter Parker Spider-Man and Daredevil, but it seems for the film he will be causing trouble for Miles Morales and all the other heroes of the Spider-Verse.

Included with the tweet announcing the character and the cast, a frame from the movie was included. In the frame we see The Spot lunging at Miles who is sticking his foot out for a kick in defense. Although, we can already see he is not prepared for the villain as Miles’ leg is going right through a spot on The Spot’s chest and is kicking Spider-Gwen in the background. The tweet is accompanied by text reading:

Meet The Spot, Miles Morales's most formidable foe yet. Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, see him in action in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse, exclusively in movie theaters June 2, 2023.

Schwartzman is an actor most known for his frequent collaborations with Wes Anderson, appearing in Rushmore, The Darjeeling Limited, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and more from the acclaimed director. He has appeared in other films like Saving Mr. Banks, I Heart Huckabees, and Marie Antoinette, and more recently has appeared in series like Fargo and Mozart in the Jungle.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Schwartzman will be joining the announced voice cast of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, and Oscar Issac. The film is being directed by the trio of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson based on a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. Check out the tweet below: