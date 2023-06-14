Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse swinged into theaters as Miles Morales continues his story into new adventures through different realities. As mysterious new foe The Spot causes interdimensional havoc, Miles is reunited with old friend Gwen Stacy who is now part of an elite spider-society, and with a desire to join it as well he follows her through universes without knowing what it can cost him.

In this sequel features plenty of returning characters, such as Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker, and they are joined by myriads of new Spider-People who Miles meet traveling across dimensions. Along with these characters come new dynamics, harder challenges and more amazing visual styles that prove Spider-Man works best in animation as this franchise continues to win the hearts of audiences.

10 Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099

Voiced by Oscar Isaac who described him as "the one Spider-Man that doesn't have a sense of humor", Miguel O'Hara is an iteration of Spider-Man from an alternate universe set in the year 2099. He is a brooding vampire ninja and the founder and leader of the elite Spider-Society that aims to protect the multiverse, becoming an antagonist to Miles.

Like all Spider-people, Miguel O'Hara is a web-slinging crime-fighting vigilante with a tragic backstory that fuels his resolve, but in the film he goes too far to ensure his goals. Although he thinks what he is doing is for the best, his disdain for Miles as an "anomaly" and his methods make him stray far off from being a hero.

9 Jefferson "Jeff" Morales

Voiced by Brian Tyree Henry, Jefferson Morales is Miles' loving but tough father who has high expectations for his son who he struggles to connect with due to Miles's secret identity. As a police officer, he is at odds with Spider-Man without knowing his own son is under the mask, but he comes to begrudgingly work with him after the events of the first film.

Officer Morales is a loving, caring man who wants what's best for his family, but that very desire for his son to succeed is what makes him puts such high expectations on him, and all that pressure is only stressful for Miles who is already juggling plenty. Regardless, he is a father who is trying as hard as he can to understand his son, and will do anything for him.

8 Rio Morales

Rio Morales is a kind and caring mother who always wants what's best for her son, trying to encourage him to be the best he can be while also supporting him when he needs it. She works as a nurse and unlike her husband, Rio regards Spider-man positively even without knowing who he is, showing more understanding and compassion.

Voiced by Luna Lauren Vélez, Rio has a more prominent role in this film, as she offers moral support to her sin as he struggles. She lets him know he can trust her with anything, and that he should never let anyone make him feel like he doesn't belong, a lesson that becomes very important as Miles learns the truth about him in the Spider-Society.

7 Dr. Jonathon Ohnn / The Spot

Going from hilarious to intimidating, Jason Schwartzman's the Spot is a man with no discernible features other than bleached white skin covered in holes that can act as portals through space-time and into other dimensions. Formerly Dr. Jonathon Ohnn, he begins as a petty criminal, but he soon turns himself into a much bigger threat.

The Spot evolves heavily throughout the film, and he starts off as a mostly harmless lovable villian-of-the-week with funny dialogue and clumsy attempts at crime. However, both Spider-Man and the audience make a mistake by underestimating him, as he soon becomes a fascinating multidimensional threat that fans can't wait to see more of.

6 Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman

This Spider-Woman is Jessica Drew, a motorcycle riding vigilante that not even pregnancy can stop from being a hero, first entering the scene to help combat the Renaissance Vulture at the Guggenheim. During the fight, she sees the potential in Gwen and invites her to join the Spider-Society, saving her from her father and becoming her mentor.

Voiced by Issa Rae, she is a commanding member of the Spider-Society, usually acting as Miguel's right-hand, showing herself to be strong, intelligent, and highly capable, not to mention incredibly cool. Although at first she follows Miguel's plan, by the end of the film it seems she starts to doubt him and his mission, possibly becoming an ally to Miles.

5 Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

Returning from the first film, Peter B. Parker is a brand-new man in the sequel as he has had plenty of time to work on his once messy life, reconciling with Mary Jane and eventually fathering adorable May "Mayday" Parker. Once Miles' mentor, he is now a valuable member of the Spider-Society while also trying to do what's right by Miles.

Although he has changed since fans last saw him, Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker is the same classic lovable Spider-Man with a witty sense of humor and a heart of gold. One of the best parts of Peter's role is how he shows the positive impact that meeting Miles made for him, and how important it is to stand back up after you're down.

4 Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

Voiced by Hailee Steinfeild, Gwen Stacy is an alternate universe Spider-Person that first met Spider-Man when Kingpin's collider accidentally brought various Spider-People, and one Spider-Pig, to Miles's universe. She is confident, capable, and calm under pressure, with maturity beyond her age due to the trauma that she has lived through.

Another side of Gwen is seen as viewers find out more about her world and emotional story, stylized in beautifully evocative watercolors. Full of strength and resilience, she brings a lot of heart into the film as she struggles with the conflict between her friendship with Miles and the orders she is given, choosing to do what's right.

3 Miles Morales / Spider-Man

The one and only Miles Morales steps up into being Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider and witnessing the death of his universe's Peter Parker. Voiced by Shameik Moore, he is a kid still learning the ropes, struggling to balance being a hero with his personal life, but with his determination, intelligence, and creativity he proves he's worthy of the mantle.

Since the first film, Miles has garnered huge amounts of fans that look up to him as he proved that anyone can be a hero. But even without being Spider-Man, he is outrageously cool, a highly intelligent student, a daring street artist, and hilariously witty, Miles is someone that people can't help but like.

2 Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India

This Spider-Man is an easy-going, optimistic, and upbeat iteration of the character that watches over Mumbattan of his earth, being a friendly neighborhood hero with plenty of ease. His is the first alternate dimension that Miles travels to after The Spot seeks it out in order to amass more power, but for Pavitr it's just another effortless adventure.

Played by Karan Soni, Pavitr has been Spider-Man for six months, yet he is already part of Spider-Society, and it's not hard to see why. He is a sweet, chill guy who does his best in both of his identities, and though maybe his stress-free outlook on life is due to him not experiencing a tragic canon event, he is still an incredibly lovable character.

1 Hobart "Hobie" Brown / Spider-Punk

Hobie Brown is an anarchic Spider-Man who fights fascists, does political performance art pieces, and uses an electric guitar as a weapon. He is originally part of Miguel's Spider-Society but even then he plays by his own rules, defying authority at every possible turn for fun and for the causes he believes in.

He is simply the coolest and knows it, having strong convictions and a stronger sense of style that is extended to his animation, as he is always shown through ever-changing collages. Voiced by Daniel Kaluuya, this cockney punk steals the show in every scene he's in, both with his personality and visuals, and audiences can't get enough.

