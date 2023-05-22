With the release of the highly-anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, only a little under two weeks away, anticipation continues to skyrocket to an all-time high. In celebration of the arrival of the latest animated film, Fandango has revealed a brand-new clip featuring Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy discussing the fate of their relationship.

The clip features the two characters as they sit upside against the backdrop of the New York City skyline, where they discuss their potential relationship hardships, with Gwen sprinkling a little bit of doubt. "In every other universe, Gwen Stacy falls for Spider-Man, and in every other universe, it doesn't end well," she says to Miles. For any fans of Spider-Man, Gwen's comments are reasonably accurate, with previous takes on the character typically leading to dark directions, the most notable example being her fate at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, Miles contrasts her statement with a more optimistic outlook, stating, "Well, there's a first time for everything, right?"

Whether their relationship sees a happy ending or falls into the same fate as other interpretations of the characters remain to be seen, but Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will continue to expand on their dynamic and add some extra conflict as well with the introduction of Spider-Punk, voiced by Daniel Kaluuya. With the character being a musician, the Spider-Punk will form a close friendship with Gwen, which will create a bit of jealousy from Miles Morales' side and could serve as an interesting point of conflict between the character and the many Spider-Men that will be introduced in the film.

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Across the Spider-Verse Is Only the First Half of the Story

Following the successful release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018, which earned an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, it comes as no surprise that a sequel would eventually swing its way into theaters. However, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is only the first half of its epic story, as the film is expected to segue into Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is set to be released in theaters on March 29, 2024. Additional details on the upcoming projects remain scarce for now, but all will be revealed when fans swing into Spider-Man's latest adventure through the multi-verse when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits the big screen this summer.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2. Check out the official clip from the upcoming film below.