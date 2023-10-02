The Big Picture Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been a huge success, surpassing its predecessor and impressing viewers with its effects and cut changes.

The collector's edition box set of both Spider-Verse movies includes a vinyl record, art cards, and Miles' sketchbook, available for pre-order on Amazon.

Miles Morales will continue his adventures in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, with limited information available about the release date, cast, and plot line. Other = projects are also in the works.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made quite a splash when it debuted in theaters on June 2, 2023, earning favorable box office revenue and a positive critical reception; it has even surpassed its predecessor, 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is also a remarkable animated feature in its own right. Of course, the sequel's digital variant didn't stop impressing both old and new viewers with its additional effects and cut changes, proving that there is much more to unravel within Miles Morales's world and the multiverses he has explored throughout his action-packed adventure. As if the digital release wasn't enough of a treat, the two Spider-Verse features will be getting a "collector's edition" treatment with a multi-feature 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray set that comes with exciting features.

The stunning 4-disc Across the Spider-Verse and Into the Spider-Verse Movie Collector’s Edition set comes with a 7-inch vinyl record of Spider-Verse's official soundtracks, including "Calling" by Metro Boomin and "Am I Dreaming" by Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, and Roisee. In addition, the latest release includes exclusive art cards and a replica of Miles' sketchbook. The box set, which costs $119.99, won't be available until November 14, but you can pre-order it right now on Amazon.

Miles Morales was bitten by a radioactive spider and, as a result, acquired special abilities. Along his journey, he discovered other people who share the same ability, having pitted against other web-slingers in Across the Spider-Verse. Now, with new allies beside him, a new adventure — and a formidable threat — awaits Miles for the third installment.

What’s Next for Miles Morales and the Rest of His Web-Slinger Friends?

Unlike Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man, who has had a particularly bad run in the Spider-Man universe, Miles Morales has had a bit of luck in his own, with the third installment — titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse — already confirmed. Everything we know so far about the franchise's epic conclusion is still limited, including the release date, new and returning cast members, and the plot line; however, as is always the case, Collider will certainly update as soon as new information becomes available.

As for other Spider-Man projects, Sony has planned out a number of Spider-Man content beyond the animated Spider-Verse, starting with the villain-verse, such as Kraven the Hunter, Venom 3, and El Muerte — although the future of the Latino villain is still uncertain. A Madame Web movie is now in development, which will reportedly star Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson. And Marvel is expected to deliver another Tom Holland-led MCU installment at some point.

The animated Spider-Verse features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown, Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara, and Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, among others.